Allan MacRae

“Many years ago, there lived at Summerside, P.E. Island a tavern-keeper widely known for his shady dealings and wickedness. Demon rum had turned this once respectable citizen into a creature that was half a man, yet half a brute. This is the tale of Jerry O’Brien.”

“The Guardian”,

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.