“Many years ago, there lived at Summerside, P.E. Island a tavern-keeper widely known for his shady dealings and wickedness. Demon rum had turned this once respectable citizen into a creature that was half a man, yet half a brute. This is the tale of Jerry O’Brien.”
“The Guardian”,
18 February 1949
by Uncle Joe
“A seafaring man who sailed from the port of Summerside knew the tavern-keeper by personal appearance as well as by reputation; and those that knew him feared him for more reasons than one. Most men are said to have some good qualities, but if this man possessed any virtue, then none of his acquaintances or friends ever heard about it.”
“When the ship carrying the mariner had cleared the harbour at Summerside, it was sometime after nightfall. A dark dismal night in late November, with patches of fog hanging over the water here and there. John Craig-that’s what they called the mariner-was hanging over the ship’s rail and looking seaward when there appeared a powerful light altogether different from those used by seagoing craft. The strange light seemed to be heading straight for the vessel, and Craig put his hands over his eyes as if this action would help pick up the object more distinctly.”
“Nearer and nearer, it approached. As the distance between it and the vessel narrowed, the fiery object seemed to increase its speed at an alarming rate, Craig felt sure the ship must bear the full weight of the shock when the two came together.”
“But by some curious twist of fate the vessel began a zig-zag course that brought her safely past all danger. Not till that moment did John Craig get a close-up view of the startling sea-picture.”
“The object which he had taken to be a light at first sight was, in reality, a fiery two-seated vehicle speeding over the water at an incredible speed.”
“There was no mistaking the gentleman at the helm, and closer inspection showed the man beside him to be none than Jerry O’Brien, the notorious tavern-keeper of Summerside.”
“Some months later, when the ship carrying John Craig returned to her home port (Summerside), the mariner headed straight for the old tavern, where he was informed that the wicked old proprietor had breathed his last shortly after the vessel carrying Craig had put out to sea.”
“Computing the time between the vessel’s outgoing and incoming voyages, John Craig reckoned that the tavern-keeper’s death coincided exactly with the hour he had sighted the apparition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.