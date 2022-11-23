“Few of our younger people have seen the low shrubs called Hazel Trees. But not so many years ago they were plentiful enough in most sections of the province. These trees produced hazel nuts or ‘filberts’, enclosed in a leafy cluster of a light reddish-brown colour. Persons who have picked these nuts year after year will tell you that on a certain date they disappear overnight as if by magic.”
“The Guardian”,
13 January 1949,
Legends of P.E.I. by Uncle Joe.
“Oftentimes, I have heard my grandmother tell about this sudden disappearance of the fruit. Only recently I was talking to one of our aged residents about this matter, and she informed me that she and her brother used to pick hazelnuts on their own farm at Argyle Shore, P.E.I. when they were a couple of youngsters.”
“There was a long strip of these bushes or shrubs. They would be loaded down with fruit one day and the next day not a single nut could be gleaned from the trees. Some folk maintained that the squirrels carried them away to their winter quarters, but this argument hardly holds, as there would have to be a considerable army of the rodents to collect such vast numbers in a single night! Again, it is hardly likely that would gather every last one.”
“Indeed, I never have heard any plausible and sudden disappearance of the hazelnuts, though there may be one. I have, however, heard the curious legend connected with their going in a single night”
This Is the Legend
“Once upon a time there lived in the Garden of the Gulf a tribe of people called ‘Tweedlers’ (we have already have referred to these people in a previous legend), and it appears that their chief food was the hazelnut, which at that time grew in great quantities throughout all sections of the Island.”
“Then came the indigenous native people, who in turn grew very fond of these small delicious filberts. Later came the white settlers from Europe and they, too, liked the taste of the nuts so well that each fall they gathered them far and near and stored them to ripen in their homes. Not only did the white people pick nearly all the fruit, but when they cleared the forests they set great fires going which destroyed many of the valuable bushes.”
“Foreseeing the day when there would be no hazelnuts in their beautiful Island, the Chief of the Tweedlers, being a wizard as well, went forth on a certain night each fall and, waving his magic wand, bade all hazelnuts come together in a huge heap. When this was effected, the Tweedlers gathered about the vast store and carried it off to their homes.”
