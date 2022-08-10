“A meeting of returned men who served in the Great War (1914-1918) was held in the Catholic Mutual Benefit Association Hall at Tignish on Wednesday evening, 18 November 1931, for the purpose of forming a Branch of the Canadian Legion.” “The Guardian,” 23 November 1931.
“The Provincial President, Capt. James Leightirer, presided, and called the meeting to order which was opened by the observance of one minute’s silence, in memory of and out of respect, for departed comrades; and the singing of one verse of ‘O Canada’. The Provincial secretary George E Sherren, Major L T Lowther, president and L W Goodwin, vice-president of the Charlottetown Branch, were also on the platform.”
“After the appointment of Claude Kinch of Tignish as Secretary of the meeting, the Chairman, Capt. Leightirer, delivered a very strong and inspiring address, outlining the aims and objects of the Canadian Legion of the BESL (British Empire Service League) and called upon all ex-service men to work together for the common good of the Legion and country, to foster the spirit of peace-but not at any cost within our country. He stated that the Canadian Legion offers returned men an opportunity to unite in that spirit of comradeship that was so pronounced in every unit throughout the whole Canadian Corps, and in looking after the interests of the disabled and the dependents of fallen comrades.”
“Following Capt. Leightirer’s remarks, the Secretary, Mr. Claude Kinch, presented the names of thirty-five applicants for membership in the Canadian Legion and asked that a Branch be formed to be known as the Tignish Branch of the Canadian Legion, BESL.”
“The election of officers was then proceeded with, the following being duly elected: President, Claude A Kinch; First Vice-President, George Marchbank, Alma; Second Vice-President, D J Lefergie, Alberton; Treasurer, James Ahearn, Tignish; and Executive members, John Arsenault, Fred Bowness and G A Ready.”
“The Provincial President then called the newly elected President of the Tignish Branch to the chair. After thanking the members for the honour accorded him, President Kinch called upon the Provincial Secretary G E Sherren, Major Lowther and L W Goodwin, who in short impressive speeches outlined the activities of the Canadian Legion and what good results may be obtained by united efforts. In the Legion, they stated a splendid opportunity presents itself to ex-soldiers to continue that service to King and country so faithfully rendered during the Great War (1914-1918). The only qualification is to be a returned man. Fall in men.”
“In closing the meeting, the President of the Tignish Branch and other officers elected, assured the visiting Legion members that the Tignish Branch would soon have embodied as members all returned men west of O’Leary, and that the Charlottetown Branch would have to look to its laurels if they wanted to keep ahead as the most active Branch in the PEI Provincial Command.”
“It was given to understand that Branches are soon to be established at Eldon and Montague. The singing of the National Anthem brought the meeting to a close.”
