Allan MacRae

“A meeting of returned men who served in the Great War (1914-1918) was held in the Catholic Mutual Benefit Association Hall at Tignish on Wednesday evening, 18 November 1931, for the purpose of forming a Branch of the Canadian Legion.” “The Guardian,” 23 November 1931.

“The Provincial President, Capt. James Leightirer, presided, and called the meeting to order which was opened by the observance of one minute’s silence, in memory of and out of respect, for departed comrades; and the singing of one verse of ‘O Canada’. The Provincial secretary George E Sherren, Major L T Lowther, president and L W Goodwin, vice-president of the Charlottetown Branch, were also on the platform.”

