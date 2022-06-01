The Tignish Royal Canadian Legion recently had restorative work done on the war memorial. The masonry work was done by Joedy Harper, the great-grandson of one of the men who built the 75 year old monument. Melissa Heald photo
The war memorial in Tignish was looking a little worse for wear when the Tignish Royal Canadian Legion made the decision to get the 75 year old monument restored.
The Tignish War Memorial was built in 1947 by Edmond Laurent Gallant and Louis Harper. It is situated adjacent to the Tignish Heritage Inn.
Water was sipping in from above, causing the mortar in the archway to crack and a couple of stones had fallen out.
When the deterioration of the memorial came to the attention of the Tignish Legion, they hired Joedy Harper, owner of Island Masonry and the great-grandson of Louis Harper, to do the mortar repair work.
The masonry work to restore the war memorial was done near the end of April to the beginning of May of this year. Down the road, there are plans to paint the statue inside the memorial and the steps of the memorial to finish off the restorative work.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tignish Legion hasn’t been able to hold their annual Remembrance Day service at the war memorial. The last two years the service has been done inside the nearby St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church. For 2022, the plan is to have the service outside once again at the newly restored memorial.
