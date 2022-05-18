The Department of Fisheries and Ocean (DFO) confirmed last week they would support the management plan set forth by Lennox Island First Nations for their treaty protected fishery.
Lennox Island launched the fishery on May 7.
According to a news release issued by the band council on May 12, Lennox Island and DFO have entered into an Interim Understanding for this year. This is similar to the agreement made in Nova Scotia with treaty fisheries there.
“We would not be signing any agreements, we would have their approval and support and we would be fishing in accordance with our own treaty protected fishery management plan,” said the release. “We feel strongly that this understanding creates a path forward for us in the fishery.”
Lennox Island will be setting 1,000 traps, but divided between the spring and fall seasons. That would mean setting 300 traps in LFA 24 during the remainder of the spring 2022 commercial lobster season, and fish up to 700 traps in LFA 25 during the fall 2022 season.
“Management measures will be similar to the commercial lobster fishery, including traps standards and minimum carapace size, Species at Risk Act requirements, and marine mammal protection measures such as gear marking,” said DFO last Thursday. “Fishery officers continue to patrol to verify compliance and to promote peaceful and orderly fisheries.”
The Prince Edward Island Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) issued a statement on May 13 saying it feels the one year agreement between Lennox Island First Nation and DFO for setting traps in LFA 24 is a positive step and in line with agreements in other areas.
Although, the 700 traps in LFA 25 for the 2022 fall fishery make it necessary for ongoing discussions between the Lennox Island First Nation, DFO, the province and the PEIFA ‘even more crucial in terms of how the implementation of this agreement will be carried out.’
“This agreement provides access to our valuable Island lobster fishery by maintaining the one license in one license out principle related to resource management,” said the release. “The PEIFA continues to promote dialogue among all stakeholder and seeks practical long-term solutions to the many issues facing our Island fisheries.”
Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard said that it’s important the Mi’kmaq fishers can exercise their rights without fear of their gear or equipment being seized or vandalized.
“That is why we have been transparent, sharing our plan with DFO from the onset and continuing to be open to discussions.”
She added discussions will also continue with DFO to expand their communal commercial access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.