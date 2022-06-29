Chief Darlene Bernard is humbled by the response from Lennox Island First Nation and the confidence shown to her following her re-election as leader of the band council.
“It is a new day,” she said. “Moving forward we are going to build on all the great work that has been done to date, and we will ensure that the work with all orders of government as partners, as equals,to reach levels of self sufficiency and prosperity. I will work tirelessly in the spirit of collaboration with my council staff and with the Abegweit band council to make our shared aspirations reality.
The swearing-in ceremony for the new council took place during National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations on June 21, where Chief Bernard along with Charlene Campbell, Madlene Sark and Wendell LaBobe each sworn to uphold the honour of Lennox Island First Nation.
This will be Chief Bernard’s sixth term as leader of the First Nation community. Initially, she lead four consecutive three year terms as chief from 2001 to 2013 before stepping away for a brief period of time. It was during this period she traveled west, spending time with the Cree people, and then north to spend time with the Dene people. Working with them gave her the opportunity to see what could be done to help improve life at Lennox Island.
One idea was Malsano’Kuo’m, the thrift store that now operates in the community. Located at the site of the former daycare centre, the building also operates a food share program and the community’s caring cupboards.
“To me, it’s really about providing a good solid service to our people who are vulnerable in our community,” said Chief Bernard. “Society really does need to be judged by how well it treats its most vulnerable population. So we’re doing a lot of work with regard to provide support to our vulnerable population within our community. We’re doing a lot of work on security in the community, and we’re going to continue to go into the next step of having like, a farmers market in the community. Right now we have a garden that’s going, and it’s really good, everything it was meant to do and more.”
There have been challenges over the last three years, most of which have been from external forces. A few months after band elections in 2019, Post Tropical Storm Dorian hit, knocking out power to the community for a week. The First Nation community has also been dealing with the effects of climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic as well, though no one from the community has died as a result of the virus, something Chief Bernard is very grateful for, but now there’s a need to focus on how the mental health of her community has been impacted by the pandemic.
“The other challenge too, was trying to help our community get through the discovery of the children,” she said, speaking of the initial discovery of the 215 bodies found last year at the site of the now former residential school in Kamloops, BC. “That was huge for our community. We had a shrine out in front of the school, we had to do a ceremony with our little children, because they were hearing stories, they had to have that ceremony to help them.”
In the last three years, major projects like the extension onto the school, and the new fire hall were completed, with the latter project being in the works for over 30 years, Moving forward, plans continue to expand on projects like solar and wind energy projects, strengthening the community’s presence in the commercial fishery to exercise the treaty protected fishery, and expanding the wharf, allowing it to house 30 boats.
Housing is also something the band council continues to invest in. So far, 25 tiny houses have been created, which has helped with housing shortages and overcrowding, and the plan is to build more homes on land just across from Lennox Island, which is owned by the community.
But that’s only the beginning.
“We’re also looking at developing a youth space, we’re looking at second stage housing for women who are in our shelter, we’re looking at a safe house for men and boys,” said Chief Bernard. “What’s been happening in the past is our men and boys who were struggling with addiction and trauma, would leave our community and go away for a few months or something, and come right back into it. There was no kind of in between help or support, so we want to have a home where these men or boys can come to and get the same kind of support that a woman would get at our shelter.”
Chief Bernard believes being re-elected at this time was a good choice for the community.
“My heart belongs to Lennox Island,” she said. “I love Lennox Island, I love the people, and I just want to do what I can do in this time and space to make it better so that we can move forward and towards our aspirational goals of self-sustainability, and self-governance. I feel really humbled by such a wonderful response to my leadership and confidence that the community has shown to me. And I’ve been given a very strong mandate to continue to do the work that I’ve been doing. I feel very grateful for the opportunity."
