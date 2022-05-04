As Lennox Island First Nation prepares for its treaty-protected lobster fishery on May 7, Chief Darlene Bernard said those taking part only want to help their people take more of a role in the fishery and be able to access the natural resources that are on the unceded Mi’kMaq territory.
“Nobody wants to be fighting with our neighbors,” she said. “We really did take that into consideration when we talked about when we would fish, and how we would fish and how much we would fish. We took into consideration the stocks, like where the stocks are at right now, and we also took into consideration how Islanders would feel about our fisheries. We want to have a good relationship with all Islanders, especially our neighbours.”
The Lennox Island First Nation Band Council has been in discussion with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada for the last several months regarding the First Nation’s intention to pursue their right to a Treaty Protected Fishery, as recognized by the Supreme Court of Canada in the Marshall ruling of 1999. Community consultations and engagement, and along with research and analysis guided the First Nation’s decisions as they developed and finalized their Treaty-Protected Fishery Management Plan.
Chief Bernard said when discussions about the treaty-protected fishery were underway, members of the First Nation community wanted the fishery to fall within the same timeframe as the non-Indigenous commercial fishery, using the wharf and infrastructure already in place in the community that would see a maximum of 1,000 traps being put out for the year.
“We’ve been training our young fishers in safety, we’ve also been developing a guardian for our fishery, so that they could help us to enforce our plan, which mirrors the DFO plan for the season,” she said. “We’ve talked to experts about conservation, and all of those other things, and we came up with a plan that I felt was in keeping with what DFO could accept and what Islanders would accept. It’s a treaty protected fishery that’s modest in scope, is within the season, and follows DFO regulations. To us, it’s our right under the treaties of 1760-61, to exercise our right to protect the fishery, so that’s what we’re doing.”
On April 28, the PEI Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) released a statement on the matter, noting how for over four years, the PEIFA has consistently advocated for the principle of one license in, one license out in relation to fishery access. They said this principle has been a long-established process that ensures the commercial lobster species remains protected and sustainable, but it now has a situation where stakeholder groups are not in agreement on how access to the fishery can be achieved in a controlled and regulated manner.
The PEIFA does not support granting additional access to the fishery, and expects the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada to fully enforce existing regulations. The Association strongly opposes conflict of any type and is frustrated this situation has evolved when workable solutions for all stakeholders could have been achieved.
Lennox Island First Nation isn’t the first Indigenous community in Atlantic Canada to start its own lobster fishery. In 2020, the Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia opened its own self-regulated fishery, but began fishing before the start of the official season. This caused concern from non-Indigenous fishers that overfishing could occur. During the conflict between the Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers, several hundred commercial fishermen and their supporters raided two facilities where Mi’kmaw fishermen were storing their catches on the night of Oct. 13, 2020.
Chief Bernard said there are always going to be concerns about potential conflict, but the First Nations community isn’t looking for conflict.
“We’re going to go out there, we’re going to fish we’re hoping that people will respect that,” she said. “If people come in start cutting traps or things like that, then I guess we have to deal with that. But we’re not looking for conflict, we’re not looking to fight with our neighbors. All we want to do is exercise our right to a treaty protected fishery, which is under the Constitution. It’s the law. And we’re going to do it. It’s my hope that our people will go out and fish in peace and friendship with everyone, and that those young people will learn and be taught to be able to fish and make a livelihood for themselves and their family.”
