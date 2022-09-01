Despite being off to a little bit of a rough start, vegetables growing in the greenhouse and gardens at Lennox Island First Nation have been doing very well.

“Some of them struggled because we are super sandy here,” said Mark Ellands, manager of the greenhouse and gardens, referencing the greenhouse’s location at the site of the community’s former baseball field. “We brought in a lot of mushroom compost and topsoil to try to amend the beds. By adding topsoil you’re going to have more nutrition in the soil, and then you have better moisture retention too. We find you can water the plants in the morning and six hours later they’re bone dry just because of the sand is so draining.”

Hot weather hasn’t helped with that. Mr Ellands said keeping everything watered is a steady job throughout the weekend, and even through the week. On days when the weather gets into the high 20s and low 30s, greenhouse staff are out for about two hours in the morning and evening to ensure there’s enough moisture in the ground and the plants are getting enough water.

The greenhouse and gardens are part of a Atlantic Canadian pilot project that began in 2021, through Digital Mi’kmaq, a grassroots initiative under L’Nuey Development Group, to help deliver integrated programs, projects and initiatives aimed at helping to build capacity and establish regenerative economies for Indigenous communities. One of the goals of the project is bringing food security and sustainability to the respective communities involved.

Lennox Island First Nation is one of five Indigenous communities taking part in the project, the others being Potlotek First Nation, in northeastern Nova Scotia, Eel River Bar First Nation in northern New Brunswick, Annapolis Valley First Nation in King’s County, Nova Scotia, and Miawpukek First Nation on the south coast of Newfoundland.

The greenhouse and gardens planted a variety of produce last year, including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, beets, yellow and green beans, potatoes, zucchini, pumpkin, corn, lettuce, and peas. About 20 new beds have been created since then, consisting of cucumbers, squash, zucchini, corn and peppers, and things like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and cabbage have been planted for the fall season.

Across the street from the gardens is Malsano-kuo’m’, also known as The Shoppe: Lennox Island Thrift Store, which has been selling some of the garden’s produce.

“A lot of people aren’t able to go off Lennox (Island) because they don’t have vehicles themselves,” said Carla Canada, manager at Malsano-kuo’m’. “Having somewhere that’s walking distance, that they can go and get fresh vegetables makes their meals different. They’re not eating the same stuff over and over, they have access to fresh vegetables and stuff like that.”

Ms Canada said Malsano-kuo’m’ doesn’t just sell produce from the garden, it also uses it for the Sweetgrass Gathering Kitchen. A lot of the vegetables used to make things like soups, sandwiches, and salads come straight from the greenhouse.

She said it would love to see opportunities for residents to learn more about what to do with the food from the greenhouse, adding it would be great to learn how to can some of the produce to make things like sauces and pickles.

Food waste is also something the greenhouse is tackling. Any scraps from the garden are used to make compost, which will provide more enrichment to the soil.

The goal of the project is to help with food security on Lennox Island, and while it has had a positive impact, there are still some wrinkles that need to be ironed out.

“We’re getting a lot of feedback in the community that a lot of the people don’t know how to use this stuff,” said Mr Ellands. “Like, if you give them zucchini and a thing of basil, they have no idea what to do with that, they just think you eat it as it comes. I find people around here are steak and potatoes type people, and a lot of us are because that’s how we were brought up. A lot of people didn’t have the option to go out in the garden, pick something fresh and be able to cook it or eat it like that.”

He thinks part of that has to do with the fact that the community is on an island, and there’s only so much space, especially right now as other issues, like available and affordable housing, continue to pose an issue.

Mr Ellands said there are plans in the works to help expand the greenhouse and gardens, and to make them more sustainable, including drip lines to help with water usage, and solar panels for electricity. He’s applied for funding to help make these plans reality, and hopes to hear back soon.