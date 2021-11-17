Results of an autopsy on a body discovered on Friday in a heavily wooded area in Lennox Island have yet to be released by RCMP.
The body was located by a RCMP helicopter around 12:45 pm on Nov. 12.
Police were in the area searching for 28-year-old Jamie Sark, reported missing from Lennox Island on Aug. 25.
Members of the Prince District RCMP, Major Crime Unit and RCMP helicopter assisted with the recovery of the body.
“An autopsy will be scheduled to help positively identify the body and determine the exact cause of death,” said the RCMP in a news release issued on Friday.
When the Graphic contacted them on Monday for an update, RCMP said they had no further information at that time and the situation was still under investigation.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Chief Darlene Bernard said while they wait for a positive identification of the body, the community believes in their hearts the remains found are that of Mr Sark.
“Although this is not the result that we have been wishing, hoping and praying for, the nightmare for Jamie’s family and our community of not knowing where he is or what happened to him is over,” she said. “Now he can be laid to rest. We must support Jamie’s family and friends to begin the next part of this difficult journey.”
As the community waited for the official identification a Sacred Fire was lit in honour of Mr Sark.
“All are invited to visit the Sacred Fire over the next days to offer prayers for Jamie and his family,” said Chief Bernard. “On behalf of the Band Council and community of Lennox Island we send our love, thoughts, prayers and strength to Jamie’s mom and dad, his siblings and his extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.