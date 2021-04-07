One of Chief Darlene Bernard’s earliest childhood memories is crossing the ice from the wharf on Lennox Island to the one in Port Hill, distinctly aware of the potential danger of the journey.
“I think that was instilled in me by the memory of my grandmother’s arms tightening around me, and the pounding of her heart as it pressed up against me,” said the band leader of the Lennox Island Mi’Kmaq First Nation. “It struck true fear, and to this day, I would much rather be indoors than out in the winter time.”
That fear,unfortunately, was not unfounded, as many First Nations people had died after falling through the ice while making that journey.
These deaths were commemorated on March 29 with an ice walk from the beginning of the causeway connecting the First Nations community to PEI’s mainland, ending behind the community’s cultural centre.
Prior to the causeway’s completion in 1973, crossing the ice was the only way to access the mainland for things like healthcare, groceries, even school in the winter months.
“It was scary,” said Elder Mathilda Knockwood Snache. “If it was storming, we were told not to go, and they cancelled school. Kids in high school, they had to board out (live on the mainland) all winter. That was the safest, and if they were lucky, they would come home on weekends.”
The trip across the causeway was done in four rows of 12, led by jingle dancers, children spreading cedar seeds, and Elder Knockwood Snache. Prior to the walk, Elder Knockwood Snache performed a water blessing. Though the day was cold and windy, the rain that had begun earlier in the day dissipated ahead of the walk. After a smudging ceremony, participants were given tobacco, which was carried in their left hand, and a small cup of water in their right.
It’s not just human life that was lost to the ice. Elder Knockwood Snache spoke on the loss of a four-legged member of her family.
“We had a horse, Queenie. They would get the horse out up on the sleigh, there would be three or four of them, and they would go across to get groceries on the mainland,” she recounted. “One winter, they were coming back from getting groceries, and the sleigh went in. Everybody got off in time, but it took the horses under. What can you do? You can’t dive in for them because you would have died. You think of humans that lost their lives, but animals did too, and they did a lot for humans.”
The journey was made in silence, the only sound coming from the jingle dresses, which represented water, like the sound of the waves lapping on the shore, and raindrops as they fall from the sky.
One member taking part in the ice walk was Senator Brian Francis, former Chief of the Abegweit First Nation, and the first Mi’Kmaq from Prince Edward Island appointed to Canada’s Senate. Senator Francis noted the experiences of the Mi’Kmaq in Lennox Island are not isolated, and other First Nations communities, like Muskrat Dam First Nation in northern Ontario, and Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation in Alberta, are impacted by ice roads as well.
“We had our land and our resources taken away, and were forced onto reserves which are still claimed by the Crown,” he said. “Many are in remote locations and still do not have adequate funding for services and infrastructure that others take for granted today. The historic wrongs committed against our people have resulted in systemic harm and trauma, as well as highlights the poverty and other inequalities that are ongoing. We feel them and experience them in every aspect of our lives. While other people have been able to resist, adapt, and thrive in the face of such adversity, concrete action to address the wrongs of the past and help build a better, and more inclusive future is definitely in need.”
Along with remembering those who died making the ice walk, the hope is this ceremony would also be one of healing, and a positive step in the reconciliation process.
“We, like other Indigenous people, are very proud of our heritage and culture, but we continue to face many challenges,” said Chief Bernard. “However, important progress has been made in recent decades to help right some past wrongs. We are a small province, but we are mighty. We can do things different, we can do things better. We all have the opportunity to write a new shared history, a history that our descendants can look back on and be so, so proud. Let’s start that new history here and now, one of inclusion, respect, and prosperity.”
