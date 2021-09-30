Steve Bernard of Lennox Island First Nation is keeping attention on the discovery of unmarked graves at various residential schools across the country in a very visible way.
Earlier this month, Mr Bernard turned his Hyundai into a reminder for everyone he comes across.
“It’s getting too quiet now, nobody’s talking about it,” he said. “They had a big thing here at the school with all the shoes, but now nobody’s talking about it. I think this is a good way to get it back out there.”
The shoes Mr Bernard is referencing are the 215 pairs of shoes placed at the front of John J. Sark Memorial School after the initial discovery of 215 bodies at the Kamloops Residential School in Kamploops, BC. That discovery happened in May of this year.
To help keep the conversation of these discoveries going, Mr Bernard decided to paint his car a bright orange colour, include the words ‘Every Child Matters’ on the driver’s side, as well as the number of schools searched so far. On the passenger side he has the phase ‘I wear orange for the 215 stolen children’. Red handprints and black footprints span the length of the car, and the trunk features shadowy figures ascending, representing the souls of the children found who have gone home. The number 6,509 was stenciled in above the shadows, representing the number of children discovered so far.
Work on the car isn’t done yet. Mr Bernard also plans on putting the names of every location where bodies have been found.
The whole thing took about a day and a half to complete. Reaction to the car has been very positive, but Mr Bernard is prepared for any negative reactions as well.
“I imagine I’m going to get somebody that’s going to come up to me soon,” he said. “I’ll just tell them to step in our shoes for a little while and see why I did this.”
Mr Bernard never went to any of the residential schools, but his father, Stephen Bernard Sr, did. Until he ran away, Mr Bernard Sr was one of many Indigenous children in the region who attended the Shubenacadie Indian Residential School.
“He was 16 years old, took off and joined the army,” said Mr Bernard. “He said it was an easier life joining the army than it was in the schools.”
Mr Bernard’s father wouldn’t talk about his experiences at the school, and because he never brought it up, his family didn’t bring it up either. He also stopped going to church, only attending for a funeral, or wedding.
Mr Bernard and his father have never blamed the nuns or priests at St. Roman Catholic Church in Lennox Island for what happened at these residential schools, both have felt somebody needs to be held accountable for what happened.
“There must be some nuns and priests that are still alive, there should be something done,” he said. “When they brought this back up, it brought back a lot of memories.”
