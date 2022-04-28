Jamie Thomas and Peyton Kilbride of Lennox Island First Nation became the first recipients of the Atlantic Indigenous Tourism Awards during the 2022 Atlantic Indigenous Tourism Summit.
“It gives you that pride in not only the fact that you’ve accomplished such great things, but it’s being recognized by your peers who are involved in the industry,” said Ms Thomas. “It was great.”
Ms Thomas received the Atlantic Indigenous Cultural Tourism Event of the Year Award, while Mr Kilbride received the Atlantic Indigenous Youth Tourism Award.
Over the course of the pandemic, Ms Thomas and staff at the Lennox Island Culture & Tourism Centre developed new interactive ways to attract people and experiential tourism to Lennox Island First Nation. Mr Kilbride has been volunteering for various events on Lennox Island since he was 10 years old. He’s served Elders at annual Pow Wows, and has assisted with St. Anne’s Day Sunday celebrations, community feasts, talking circles, sacred fires, and various fundraising initiatives.
“I felt proud. I’m always trying to spread my Mi’kmaq culture the best I can,” said Mr Kilbride. “It means a lot to receive this award, it tells me that I’m doing a good job and confidence to keep striding to show my culture. These awards are important to me because I believe it can show the youth how awarding it can be to spread your culture.”
Currently in Grade 10, Mr Kilbride plans on taking the Hospitality and Tourism program in Grade 11.
Both Lennox Island residents are honoured to receive these awards, though they weren’t aware they had been nominated at first.
“They had a gala evening, and because of COVID it was all virtual,” explained Ms Thomas. “Part of the evening was the presentation of the awards. It wasn’t until then that we even found out that we had been nominated and then successful.”
Though this was the first year the awards ceremony was held, the hope is they will continue as an annual part of the summit.
Ms Thomas said they help to create a sense of pride and recognition in the fact that what people are doing is making a difference. She said being nominated is an exciting feeling, but to receive the award, knowing it comes from people involved in the industry who see the great work people are doing makes a person want to do so much better and continue in achieving success.
“Tourism is extremely important,” said Ms Thomas. “Just recognizing that is extremely important, and knowing that here in Atlantic Canada, we have so much to offer and we have very unique experiences. They’re authentic Mi’kmaq experiences that have been recognized. I think it’s really important that we continue to provide these types of awards, especially to people who are just getting involved into the in the industry and recognizing they have a place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.