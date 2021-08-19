Chief Darlene Bernard of Lennox Island First Nation is one of many residents excited for the new greenhouse and gardens set up in the heart of the community.
“It’s a wonderful addition to our assets in the community, and it’s there to help us address food insecurity in the community, and to be able to bring healthier choices,” she said. “It’s a great thing.”
The green house and gardens are part of a pilot project in Atlantic Canada, done through Digital Mi’kmaq, a grassroots initiative under L’Nuey Development Group, whose goal is to deliver integrated programs, projects and initiatives aimed at helping to build capacity and establish regenerative economies for Indigenous communities.
Along with Lennox Island First Nation, four other First Nations communities were selected to take part, with the goal of bringing food security and sustainability to their respective communities. Chief Bernard said as the price of fresh meat and vegetables has increased over the years, people who are low income, or get by through the aid of social programs have a harder time accessing this fresh food as a result.
A variety of fruit and vegetables have been planted so far, including tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, beets, yellow and green beans, potatoes, cabbage, zucchini, pumpkin, corn, lettuce, and peas.
Olivia Doran, the greenhouse manager, is happy with the result. The site of the greenhouse and gardens is a former baseball field, which didn’t have much in terms of the organic matter necessary for cultivating fresh food.
“This year is really a trial year to see what this space and what this greenhouse can grow,” she said. “It’s not without its challenges, we’re building pretty much on a sandbar. We’re working to be building up the land with environmentally conscious principles. We’re doing on-site composting, it is the biggest input for fertility, so we’re trying to manage that on-site as well, and all the lug work that comes with starting a community garden like this.”
Along with increasing access to healthy, locally grown food, goals of the project include celebrating the principles of ecological sustainability and sustainable livelihoods for food providers, creating and providing additional means and opportunities for community members to actively engage in all aspects of the food system, and providing more opportunity for food to be celebrated as central to both culture and community.
For the first two years of operation, the greenhouses will be managed by Digital Mi’kmaq. After that, the Lennox Island Development Corporation (LIDC), will take over, though there won’t be too much change, as many greenhouse employees are there through the LIDC.
Along with employees tending to the greenhouse and garden, the children of the community have been helping out as well, planting the pumpkins currently growing, and sunflowers as well. They’re also learning about the Three Sisters, corn, beans, and squash, and their cultural significance when it comes to growing food. For centuries, these three were the staple foods for the Mi’kmaq.
For Chief Bernard, a bigger part of the story is how much bringing this knowledge back means for the community.
“We’re learning to grow our own food again, which was taken from us when our lands were taken from us and we were put on an island,” she said. “We couldn’t farm here very much. I think there was a little bit of farming way back in the day, I know we had cows in the community for a while, I remember them. I remember as a child there were cows in the community.”
Mike Randall, executive director of the LIDC, said the greenhouse and gardens have an impact not only on youth, but community elders as well.
“When we start doing preserving, we want the elders to be involved, and probably the kids too, or at least other community members to learn about different stiles of things you can cook with different foods that maybe people aren’t used to purchasing,” he said. “It’s really like tying in the community, the elders, the youth, around all of this. Along the lines of it being a business at the end of the day, it also holds a lot of weight with education and food sustainability, which are two really crucial pieces in First Nations.”
