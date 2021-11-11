Colour Parade

The colour parade, made up of members of St Anthony’s Legion, RCMP and firefighters, march towards the Alberton cenotaph to begin the Remembrance Day service. Melissa Heald photo

Colour Guard

St Anthony’s Legion members Don Irving and Alan Leard stand beside the cenotaph in Alberton as the colour guard for the Remembrance Day service. Melissa Heald photo
Crowd

Many braved the windy and cold morning to attend the Remembrance Day service in Alberton and pay their respects to those who served or continue to serve in the military. Melissa Heald photo
Wreaths

Special wreaths and wreaths honouring the war dead were laid during the Remembrance Day service in Alberton. Traditionally, other wreaths purchased by individuals or business or organizations are also laid during the ceremony, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, it was asked these wreaths been laid at the cenotaph following the end of the service. Melissa Heald photo
Warrant Officers

Warrant Officer Don Bryer and Master Warrant Officer Tim Wear were among the attendees of the Remembrance Day ceremony in O’Leary. The two were among several attendees at the ceremony in uniform. Jillian Trainor photo
O'Leary Remembrance Day

Grant Gay, president of the O’Leary Legion, reads off the list of fallen soldiers during the town’s Remembrance Day ceremony. Because of the pandemic, wreaths were pre-laid this year, ensuring minimal contact or handling of wreaths. Jillian Trainor photo
Benediction

Reverend Bethe Benjamin-Cameron read aloud the benediction and prayer at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in O’Leary. Because of social distancing measures, the ceremony was held outdoors, and wreaths were pre-laid ahead of the ceremony. Jillian Trainor photo
Wreaths O'Leary

Following the Remembrance Day ceremony at the O’Leary Legion, attendees were welcome to add their poppy to the wreaths laid out ahead of the service this year. Jillian Trainor photo

