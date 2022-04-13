It’s been four years since the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
On April 6, 2018, a semi collided with the Junior A hockey team’s bus killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.
It was a moment that forever changed the small Saskatchewan community and saw a whole nation mourn the tragic loss of so many young people.
Requested by the families, the fourth anniversary was quietly marked by the community last Wednesday.
Ahead of the anniversary, the Saskatchewan Health Authority were encouraging people to become organ donors to help honour the anniversary of the crash and Green Shirt Day.
Logan Boulet was a player who died following the accident. Just months before his death, Logan became an organ and tissue donor. His actions inspired hundreds to do the same, which gave away to Green Shirt Day, celebrated on April 7. The day honours the legacy of Logan, while raising awareness about the importance of organ and tissue donation.
According to statistics on the Canada Blood Services website, an average of 250 Canadians will die each year while waiting for an organ donation. Their are currently 4,400 people in this country waiting for an organ transplant.
With National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week recognized from April -24-30 in Canada, this would be a good time for those interested in becoming an organ and tissue donor to register. A simple single act can save countless lives.
On PEI, a person can donate up to 75 tissue grafts. These include heart valves, skin grafts, bone grafts, and tendons. Bone grafts are used in orthopedic surgeries like hip replacements, spinal surgeries, and the repair of traumatic injuries. Tendons can restore mobility and function to joints damaged by age, disease, or injury, and skin grafts can potentially save the life of a critically burned patient. Sclera tissue and a person’s corneas can be harvested as well for ocular surgeries.
However, the Province of PEI is phasing out the usage of driver’s licence and PEI Health Cards as methods to indicate someone’s intention to be an organ donor. These methods will be replaced with the Intent to Donate Registry. To register to become an organ or tissue donor on PEI, Islanders need to complete the Intent to Donate form, which is available on the government website.
While the tragedy of the Humboldt Broncos crash will forever haunt this country, but let’s remember the young life of Logan Boulet’s by becoming organ and tissue donors ourselves.
