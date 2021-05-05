It’s amazing how in a few short weeks everything can change.
It wasn’t long ago there was a sense of hope going into the summer months, with Islanders, and the rest of Atlantic Canada, looking forward to the return of the Atlantic Bubble.
Unfortunately, with recent outbreaks occurring in neighbouring provinces, and an increase concern over variants, those hopes were dashed when the premiers of this region announced they have suspended talks (for now) about reopening the bubble.
The decision is understandable, but still disappointing.
Here on the Island, as we watch our neighbours deal with these outbreaks, it feels like this virus is constantly knocking at our door and we are doing everything we can from letting this unwelcomed guest inside.
But like Dr Heather Morrison warned in her COVID-19 update last week, PEI is one bad decision away from seeing our own serious outbreak.
The Island has had a couple of close calls throughout this pandemic, but luckily every time we’ve come out unscathed. But one does have to wonder how long can that luck of ours last?
That’s why it’s important we continue to follow all public health measures that have, so far, kept us from experiencing any serious outbreak.
There’s the basics, like hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask. But there’s also following the self-isolation rules. These measures alone have truly kept the virus from being imported into the province.
And so many are following these rules. They are self - isolating for 14 days when they come into the province, or, in case of rotation workers, they are following the province’s testing requirements. No doubt none of that is easy, but by following the rules these individuals are keeping all of us safe.
So, when there’s media reports of people breaking the rules it makes us shake our heads in disgust because so many of us are doing our best keep this virus out.
There was the story of the five from Ontario stopping at the Summerside Walmart when they first arrived into the province. Then there’s the story of the trucker arriving from Ontario who went for a joyride with his buddy when the rules say he had to stay in his cab. And don’t forget the 39-year-old Prince County man who was supposed to be self-isolating being charged with failing to provide a breath sample after Kensington police suspected him of impaired driving.
In each of the above cases, these individuals faced consequences, twice because of vigilant Islanders.
The five people at Walmart were charged for failing to self-isolate and the trucker and the impaired driver were fined $1,000.
Still, these decisions put all of us in danger. If any of these people were infected with the virus, and didn’t know it, PEI could easily see itself in a similar situation as other provinces, that includes lockdowns.
The province needs to tighten their enforcement while at the same time looking at ways they can deter people from breaking the rules. Rules that have been set-up to keep us safe.
If we want to see the bubble reopen and for the Island to avoid any major outbreaks, we have to continue to follow the rules, no matter how trying they can be.
Let’s not allow one bad decision to destroy everything we’ve been able to achieve here on PEI. In the end, how we get through the rest of this pandemic will be up to us.
