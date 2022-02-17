If there’s one thing the late Doug Ferguson is remembered for, his son, David, hopes it is his passion.
“He had a passion for people, a passion for helping people, and a passion for his local community,” he said. “I think that people will remember him for that. It didn’t matter who you were, he always had time to talk to you.”
Doug Ferguson passed away on Feb. 9, at the age of 89. Growing up in Hampton, near Victoria-by-the-Sea, he got his start in 1953 at MacLean’s Funeral Home in Charlottetown. He moved to O’Leary at the age of 25 after purchasing Jelley’s Funeral Home, then owned by Claude Jelly.
David said his father realized very early in life that it was an honour to be able to help people in their lowest time, and help them through the grieving process. He said his father took great pride in the presentation of whether it was the equipment, or how people looked, and always said if you’re going to do something, you may as well do it right.
When talking about Doug, respect is the word that comes to mind for O’Leary’s mayor.
“He was very respectable, and very respected,” said Eric Gavin. “He never put you in a place that was disrespectful to a person. When he used to go to a funeral home, whether it was for the business, or a professional wake, or whatever, the professionalism was unbelievable.”
That professionalism and interest in people is what sticks out for Eva Rodgerson, a friend of the Ferguson family, and former chair of the O’Leary Community Hospital Foundation.
“He always had time for people, he always had such a caring heart, and a listening ear,” she said. “Anything Doug did for families was over and above the call of duty. I can remember so many people coming here for funerals, and they were just amazed at what he did. For some of them, he would even arrange airline services. He had the sense and the feel for the families that he was providing the service for.”
Mr Ferguson retired in 2013, and saw many changes to the funeral business over his 60 years in the industry. For example, in 1958, licensing for embalmers and directors became a requirement. He also provided ambulance services, and in 1964, he built a new funeral home for the area, located at 33 Barclay Road, where he and his family also lived.
“It was a seven day a week job,” said David. “He lived above the funeral home from 1964 until we built this one (in 1998). It didn’t matter if it was a Saturday or a Sunday, if somebody came along, you were always open.”
It wasn’t just the funeral industry Doug Ferguson had a passion for. He also cared very deeply about healthcare in O’Leary.
Outside the community, Mr Ferguson was also involved in the creation of the Belvedere Funeral Home in Charlottetown, and expanding Ferguson Funeral Home to Tyne Valley as well, where Mr Ferguson also helped in the creation of Hummingbird Apartments, a 10 unit building aimed at helping residents stay in the community.
Over the years, Mr Ferguson held many positions, from serving as the first representative from PEI to serve on the Canadian Independent Group of Funeral Homes, along with many positions on the PEI Funeral Directors and Embalmers Association.
“Over the years there have been corporate takeovers of funeral homes, and they formed an independent group across the country,” said David. “At one time, corporates owned all the funeral homes in Charlottetown, and most of the funeral homes in Summerside. Independents wanted to have representation from each province to work in the best interests of local people, not part of corporations. He enjoyed having input within the group. The group ended up dissolving because more and more were being bought up, and life had gotten busy. That ran for about 20 years or so, they didn’t figure there was enough interest. It’s harder unless people have the passion in a lot of situations.”
Mr Ferguson was also a member of the Corinthian Masonic Lodge # 19 , Shriners of PEI, a Co-Chair of the Community Hospital Equipment Fund with his wife, Georgina, both of whom were O’Leary Citizens of the Year in 1984.
Because of his longstanding commitment to his community, shortly before his retirement, Mr Ferguson had the distinction of being presented the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.
“He was very pleased with it,” said David. “It’s not that he was looking for it, somebody nominated him, and it was an honour because it was a lifetime of helping out in his community.”
