As the move toward renewable power sources gains speed,it is good to know that Prince Edward Island is well-positioned to offer its expertise to Canada and the world.
In many ways, the first step was the 2017 completion of two underwater energy cables that connect our Island to the mainland.
That was the largest project undertaken by the province since the Confederation Bridge was completed -and it represented a total investment of more than $140 million.
In some respects, the project wasn’t a big attention-grabber. After all,it’s hard for most people to get too excited about underwater cables.
But,the project completion may mean big things for our Island - in terms of jobs,new opportunities for economic diversification and lower energy prices.
Here’s why:
In the fall of 2020, the federal Liberal government announced backing for a concept known as the Atlantic Loop.
In short, the Atlantic Loop is a concept that will link energy supplies among the Atlantic Canadian provinces in a way that really emphasizes the need to move to a greener,cleaner economy.
Here on the Island - and especially in Egmont - we are known across Canada and around the world for our pioneering work in technologies like wind power.
And, we have a lot of additional opportunity to develop that renewable resource even further.
The first obstacle to that goal was the need for a new cable across the Northumberland Strait. Well, we checked that box - and our Island now has the capacity for much larger energy exports (and, as an aside, if someone had told me a while back that Prince Edward Island could one day be an energy exporter, I would have laughed).
Next, we need innovative new ideas like the Atlantic Loop. First, an energy linkage between the Atlantic provinces will mean access to new sources of renewable power. Second, it will help parts of the region move away from environmentally problematic power sources, like coal. And third, it will permit Prince Edward Island to explore new renewable power initiatives, like wind and solar farms.
To my mind, this is an incredibly exciting opportunity for our province.
Wherever I go, I hear residents talk about their personal responsibility to build a cleaner and more environmentally sustainable world. And, in every case, I know the federal government is there to both support and lead efforts to promote healthy sustainability.
That’s especially the case with younger Islanders, and I am extremely impressed with the commitment they have made to a greener environment and a brighter future.
Both individuals and communities have embarked on all kinds of new practices to promote a clean and renewable environment. And I also hear a great deal of enthusiasm for the economic and job opportunities that a clean economy can bring.
In my opinion,Prince Edward Island has a great opportunity to take advantage of all these factors. We can contribute to the global fight against the climate crisis - and while doing our part, we can also develop the kind of long-term and rewarding employment opportunities we all want for our families and children.
In the months ahead, I expect there will be a lot more discussion about the Atlantic Loop. And I would encourage everyone to pay attention: There are real opportunities for our Island to take a lead role in the birth of a cleaner and more renewable world.
Sincerely,
Bobby Morrissey, MP Egmont
