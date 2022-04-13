arter Hutt, captain of the boat Size Matters, based out of Northport, isn’t as worried about bait for this year’s spring lobster season, but he is wondering what’s going to happen for next year’s season. The announcement of the closure of Atlantic mackerel and commercial bait fisheries has caused concern for fishers, many of whom rely on mackerel and herring for bait. Jillian Trainor photo
There are always concerns as lobster fishers prepare for the upcoming season. But as fishers get ready to head out on April 30, there’s an increased concern this year following the announcement of the closure of mackerel and spring herring commercial bait fisheries in Atlantic Canada.
“We don’t think it should have been closed,” said Kenneth LeClair, president of the Western Gulf Fishermen’s Association. “There was no talks with the industry about closing it, there was no warnings.”
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the closure on March 30, citing concerns that dwindling fish stocks have entered a “critical zone”.
Mr LeClair said it would have been nice to have a discussion on the matter, where some kind of compromise or middle ground could have been reached.
“I imagine there’s likely quite a bit of inventory this year, we might be okay, but after this year is going to be the problem,” said Carter Hutt, captain of the boat Size Matters, based out of Northport. “What are we going to use, and where’s it going to come from? There’s probably inventory there from 2021, but I don’t know what’s gonna happen after this year if they leave it closed.”
Aside from mackerel and herring, other options for bait include red fish, silversides, flounder, and gaspereau.
Another factor this year is an increase in carapace size for catches. Last year lobster fishers had to throw back any catches under 74 millimetres. This year, they must throw back anything under 75 millimetres.
“I don’t think it’ll be too big (a loss),” said Allie Richard, captain of the boat No Odds, Eh, based out of Tignish. “We might lose a few pounds, but I don’t think it’s going to be huge or anything.”
When it comes to pricing, fishers won’t know what they’ll be getting until after the season begins.
“I think it’s gonna be positive this year as far as prices,” said Mr Hutt. “What we’re hearing is the price is going to be pretty good. That’s the big goal but there are other hurdles that we’ve got to deal with along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.