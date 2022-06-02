Shane Gavin, captain of the Miss Holly 86, based in Seacow Pond, unloads part of the day’s catch with the help of crew member Dennis Gavin. Catches this year have varied, depending on the harbour. Some are on par with last year, but others, mainly in western PEI are down. Jillian Trainor photo
The cost of fuel and bait continue to cause concern as fishers in LFA 24 reach the halfway point in their season.
“Expenses are at a high right now,” said Korbin Fraser, Captain of the No Worries, based in Northport. “You really got to watch what you’re spending on fuel and bait because your profit can go out the window pretty quick.”
Shane Gavin, captain of the Miss Holly 86, based in Seacow Pond, commiserates with Mr Fraser on the expense of these necessities.
“You gotta have bait and fuel, you can’t do nothing about it,” said Shane Gavin. “I just hope the lobsters stay where they’re at right now for a while anyway, for another couple of weeks.”
While expenses have been increasing, prices haven’t.
“A lot of buyers are $7.25 for canners and $8.25 for markets,” said Charlie MacGeoghegan, chair of the Lobster Marketing Board of PEI. “I had heard that some went to $8 and $9, and when some of the processors dropped the price, it went to like $6.50 and $7.50.”
Still, Island fishers aren’t getting what their counterparts in other parts of the Maritimes. The price for lobster is $9.50 in eastern Nova Scotia, $10 in southwest Nova Scotia, and $10.50 in Fundy, New Brunswick.
Mr MacGeoghegan said one hope fishers have is the price increases before the end of the season, like it did last year. By the time Landing Day arrived, fishers saw an increase of three dollars, and wound up getting $10 for canners, and $11 for markets.
“There’s definitely room for improvement on the price for what we can see. For the amount of product that’s coming in, the price should be higher than what it is,” he said. “It should be over $10 for markets. And it should be $9 for canners, at least. This time last year, we were mostly $10 at the first month, and then and then it went up to over $11 at the end. That’s where we think it should be, and hopefully that allowed them for the second half of the season.”
Catches this year have varied as well, depending on the harbour. Some are on par with last year, but others, mainly in western PEI are down.
“I think everybody’s around the same as last year,” said Mr Fraser. “Some fellows might be down a little bit. I’m probably down 300 to 500 pounds, but that’s nothing compared to other years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.