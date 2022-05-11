The first week of the spring lobster season was good, but the Board Chair of the Lobster Fishers of PEI Marketing Board believes prices should be higher. The most common price he’s hearing is $8.50 for canners and $9 for markets, but he believes lobster fishers should be getting a price in the $11 to $12 range, comparable to where they left off at the end of the season last year. Jillian Trainor photo
The first week of the spring fishing season has been a good one for lobster fishers in LFA 24 in terms of weather and catches, but pricing could be better.
“The most common that I’m hearing is 8.50 for canners and nine for markets,” said Charlie McGeoghegan, Board Chair of the Lobster Fishers of PEI Marketing Board. “It’s a little lower than what we think it should be based on the lobster meat prices and lobster tail prices, and the way they’ve been in the last six months. With demand worldwide being at an all time high, it should be higher than what it is.”
Mr McGeoghegan believes fishers should be getting at least $10 a pound, also citing the increase in fuel and bait prices over the last year.
Along with the increase in price for bait, there are concerns over the availability of bait as well. On March 30, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the closure of mackerel and spring herring commercial bait fisheries in Atlantic Canada, citing concerns that dwindling fish stocks have entered a “critical zone”. These fisheries make up the bulk of what lobster fishers use for bait, and is also used by fishers in the snow crab industry.
There is some frozen bait from last year’s season, which is what many fishers are using now, but the question remains about what are fishers going to do if that bait runs out. Mr McGeoghegan said fishers are looking for redfish, and to other fisheries for cuttings from other types of fish after they’ve been filleted.
While fuel and bait are the biggest concerns, everything comes back to pricing, and what fishers get for their catches. The Lobster Fishers of PEI Marketing Board met with seafood analyst John Saxton before the start of the season. Based on his report, lobster fishers should be getting a price in the $11 to $12 range, comparable to where they left off at the end of the season last year.
“That’s where we felt it was gonna be and where we think it should be based on the input costs,” said Mr McGeoghegan. “It’s not just fuel and bait, it’s everything that we use. Rope and buoys, boats, and engines, and everything that is associated with the industry has gone up a lot in the last couple of years. We know that the meat prices and lobster tail prices are very high, and they have been all winter long. So they need to take that into consideration too.
