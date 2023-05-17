When it comes to dealing with unruly all-terrain vehicle (ATV) drivers, the executive director of the PEI ATV Federation said members of the various clubs in the province have no issue in handling matters.
“The clubs take a lot of ownership in these trails,” said Peter Mellish. “When there’s incidents that happen, these guys can find out who it is and how to take care of it.”
The issue was brought up during the Federation’s presentation to Alberton council regarding the proposed Share the Road pilot project during the town’s monthly meeting on May 8. The project’s goal is to create legal and safe trails into the communities of West Prince to obtain access points for services, including gas stations and parking lots, which would enable ATV drivers to purchase gas, or stop in at one of the local restaurants or bakeries.
Mr Mellish said people have invested a lot of money and want to be part of this sport, and the Federation really believes these clubs are the solution to this problem.
He gave an example of an incident that happened last spring when the West Point Lighthouse Inn & Museum had its lawn damaged by ATV drivers. A social media post was made to the operation’s social media page, and within three hours the O’Leary Recreational Club #7 offered a $500 reward to whoever could help find and identify the drivers.
“The club took it upon themselves, it wasn’t part of their trail system,” said Mr Mellish. “They identified who the kids were, the kids fessed up, they went to the guy that owned the property, actually made the deal to fix the property, and the club got the reward.”
Councillor Brian Poirier asked if there’s any sort of policing or enforcement of ATV riders who aren’t part of one of the nine clubs in the province.
Mr Mellish said nationally, there are opportunities to create some trail wardens, but the Federation hasn’t yet determined if something like that could work on PEI.
“We, as a club, can’t enforce it and say you have to, but we can strongly suggest why wouldn’t you? We have a club, we have trails,” noted Shawn Allain, past vice-president of the Tignish Sportsman Riders. “We’re trying to show the good, and then within six months, they’re there, they’ve got their license plate, and their stickers on.”
Constable Robert Dowling believes having the ATV clubs monitor issues with non-club members is not only a good idea, but a safer method of handling the matter. If an RCMP officer encounters an ATV vehicle on the highway, and the driver speeds off, the officers can’t pursue the driver because of the risk to public safety if an accident were to happen in the course of that pursuit.
“I’ve seen guys on the side of the road on ATVs going to the gas station doing 20 kilometres an hour, and I’ll pull up and say ‘Hey, how are you doing? Great day for a ride’,” said Cst Dowling. “It’s the idiots doing 100 on two wheels when they drive by us (that are the issue).”
When asked what happens if someone notices an ATV driver is operating their vehicle while intoxicated, and whether they’re cut off, Mr Allain said there’s no place for driving while intoxicated while operating an ATV.
“There’s been a few incidents on our runs where at roughly the halfway point there was someone who had too much,” he said. “We took him off the machine and put him in someone else’s. They drove him home and someone else drove his machine home.”
Something else the Federation is trying to do is ensure the demerit points for an ATV are the same as they are for a vehicle on the highway.
“If you’re caught in the community not plated, not registered, not insured, it’s the same infraction as it is if you were caught in a motor vehicle,” said Mr Mellish.
The ultimate goal for the Federation is to create a year-round tourism operation for the over 12,000 ATV riders in the province, and those from other parts of Atlantic and Eastern Canada. Education, awareness, and communication is a great way to help make this happen.
“If we’re trying to build a tourism product, we can’t have the yahoos mixing with the tourists that come here,” said Mr Mellish. “It’s something we have to work on in communities to say ‘Let’s try to create a legal trail system, and let’s try to figure out how to educate and communicate to people that it’s not acceptable’.”
