Eric Wagner, owner of Moth Lane Brewery in Murray Road, wants to see more doctors moving to rural PEI. On Dec. 6, he made a post on his business’ social media page, noting how social media has done some wonderful things, and thought it might also be used to help the communities of rural PEI. Since then, the post has been shared over 800 times. Jillian Trainor photo
It’s been almost a month since Eric Wagner made a social media post to attract doctors to rural PEI, and already he’s seeing results.
“We had a doctor that needs patients reach out and give his name and number, and we had a doctor from Ontario that was kind of kicking the tires in coming to PEI,” said the owner of Moth Lane Brewery in Murray Road. “Apparently she’s going to reach out sometime in the near future.”
Mr Wagner made the post on Dec. 6 to his business’ social media page.
“I think we could find a few doctors that would love living on the Island,” he continued in the post. “We have a great spot here and maybe the doctors would like a country life. Let’s give this a try.”
Since then, the post has been shared over 800 times.
Mr Wagner said there are several reasons why doctors would enjoy moving to rural PEI, noting he sees a lot of people moving to the province from Toronto,
“They must be looking for something,” he said. “The sense of community, and getting out of the rat race, a greater sense of family. There’s lots to do here. It might not be like a city, we may not have theatres and whatnot, but we’ve got beaches, and paths to walk on, and things to do in the outdoors like golfing, there’s hunting, there’s fishing.”
Though doctors are being recruited and moving to the province, they’re not staying. In June, three Charlottetown doctors announced they would be departing over the course of several weeks, with a fourth departing in July, leaving over 5,000 people without a family physician. Back in April, Dr Peter Entwistle left his practice in Tignish after 14 months, and Dr Kory Jollymore’s last day of practice at the Alberton Health Centre was on Nov. 11.
At the end of December, Tyne Valley family physician Dr Roy Montgomery retired after nearly 50 years of working in medicine, leaving roughly 1,200 West Prince patients without a family doctor.
As of Dec. 27, there are over 26,000 Islanders on the Patient Registry Program List.
If Islanders without a family physician do require medical care, one of the main options is to go to the emergency room, which places more strain on the healthcare staff at these locations and causes longer wait times.
“Years ago, when we had children at home, if you had a sick child, you could call the doctor that day and go see the doctor with an appointment,” said Mr Wagner. “Maybe you have to wait in the office for a little bit (before seeing the doctor), but now, if you’ve got a sick child, you have to wait in the emergency room for 12 hours. That doesn’t make sense, a whole bunch of sick people sitting in a room for hours and hours.”
A shortage of doctors in the province has also had effects on the Island’s healthcare system beyond longer wait times. Some hospitals have had to close their emergency departments early multiple times. At Western Hospital in Alberton, the Emergency Department has closed at least a dozen times since January 2022 due to temporary lack of staffing, and the Collaborative Emergency Care Centre (CEC), which operates from 8 pm to 8 am, has been closed by Health PEI since August 1.
One thing Mr Wagner is frustrated by is the seemingly lack of transparency when a doctor does leave the province.
“Why is there no transparency in government?” he asked. “I don’t understand why as a citizen and taxpayer that elects and votes people in place that we’re not privy to the reasons. You can’t fix a problem unless you acknowledge you’ve got it first.”
Mr Wagner acknowledges it’s not just PEI that has an issue recruiting doctors, and that it’s a nation-wide problem. He said if there’s an issue in attracting doctors from within the country, more effort should be put into recruiting doctors internationally, but that’s something easier said than done.
Regulatory barriers prevent doctors from outside of Canada from being credentialed and brought into the system.
Money is another barrier. In order for foreign-trained physicians to complete a major qualifying exam issued by the Medical Council of Canada, the fees associated with writing the exam cost tens of thousands of dollars, meaning if a foreign-trained doctor doesn’t have that amount already saved, or the months required to properly study for the exam, they’re essentially out of luck for the time being.
“We pay a lot of taxes, and we should have the healthcare that we need,” said Mr Wagner. “It just makes sense to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.