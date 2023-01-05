Wagner

Eric Wagner, owner of Moth Lane Brewery in Murray Road, wants to see more doctors moving to rural PEI. On Dec. 6, he made a post on his business’ social media page, noting how social media has done some wonderful things, and thought it might also be used to help the communities of rural PEI. Since then, the post has been shared over 800 times. Jillian Trainor photo

It’s been almost a month since Eric Wagner made a social media post to attract doctors to rural PEI, and already he’s seeing results.

“We had a doctor that needs patients reach out and give his name and number, and we had a doctor from Ontario that was kind of kicking the tires in coming to PEI,” said the owner of Moth Lane Brewery in Murray Road. “Apparently she’s going to reach out sometime in the near future.”

