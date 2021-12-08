Kevin Rochford never expected his Christmas light display would receive national coverage, but that’s exactly what happened when Rochford Family Christmas Woods Walk was featured in Reader’s Digest Canada in late November.
The magazine placed his property on its ‘8 Dazzling Walk-Through Christmas Light Displays Across Canada’ list.
“It’s unexpected,” said Mr Rochford, “There’s a lot bigger places than this, I’m just in awe that they picked us. I’m flattered, for sure, astonished.”
Located at 55 Benny’s Drive in Cascumpec, the display can easily be seen from the road. Mr Rochford has put up the Christmas lights for many years, but has only been setting up lights for the Christmas walk for roughly seven years, at the suggestion of his sister-in-law after noticing the paths through the woods on his property.
Mr Rochford’s display is one of two from the Maritimes to make the list. He had no idea his display was included until the list was out.
Paths throughout the walk are winding, and it can be easy for a person to lose their bearings, though it’s easy to find their way.
Lights are strung on throughout the property to indicate where the paths on the walk are. Mr Rochford buys a lot of the lights himself, though friends and family have donated some as well. Along with lights, he also has several inflatable features as well, including a Christmas dragon, Olaf from Frozen stretched out in a hammock, even a teddy bear and a moose who actually give hugs.
“Certain spots I’ll put the inflatables, and the lights get different each year, rearranged differently,” Mr Rochford explained. “The inflatables, I’ll keep in the same spot because it works. What I pick up is what I think is unique, or will grab attention.”
The walk also features a fire pit, where visitors are welcome to roast their own marshmallows. Keeping with COVID-19 safety regulations, visitors can pick up a single-use stick and an small bag of marshmallows, with four marshmallows per bag.
Maintaining the lights can take some work. On Dec. 1, Mr Rochford spent most of the afternoon repairing lights that had burnt out throughout the walk.
The walk has only recently opened for the season, so there hasn’t been many visitors just yet, but the numbers are expected to increase as Christmas draws closer.
One of the visitors so far this season is Maxine Ellis.
“It’s quite a thing, it’s really beautiful,” she said. “And it’s so much work, you really appreciate somebody who’s going to take the time to do that.”
Ms Ellis likes how the walk gets people outside, and helps put them in more of a Christmas spirit. Her favourite part, however is going through the woods.
“You have the trees on both sides, and all the lights, and you wonder what’s around the next corner because you forget from the other year, and he’s always adding things,” she said. “It’s awesome.”
Mr Rochford said he never envisioned the walk getting as big as it is, but he’s happy people enjoy it.
