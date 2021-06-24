Despite a few tense nights with frost, strawberry, blueberry, and apple producers in the region are hopeful for this year’s harvest after last year’s devastating season.
“Last year, we didn’t have a U-Pick at all, 90 per cent was last year was frosted out,” said Alan Rennie, of Rennie’s U-Pick in Alma. “This year we’re optimistic we’re going to have a U-Pick. There always seems to be a catch in the system, but this is looking good.”
Mr Rennie said farmers are just hoping for the best right now, and it’s hard to know how things will go until the first day in and everything starts rolling. This year, he only lost about 10 per cent of the crop, and if things keep going the way they’re going, it’s going to be a decent season.
Barry Clohossey, of Clohossey Farms in Nail Pond, has had a similar experience with his strawberry crop this year.
“We’ll just wait and see what the crop turns off,” he said. “It will be a couple of weeks before we have anything, we’ll see what takes place.”
The strawberry season starts in July, lasting about a month, with the blueberry harvest beginning shortly after that.
John Handrahan, past president of the PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association, said despite two minor frost incidents so far, very little of his crop has been lost.
“Conditions have been very dry, the rain that we got was very welcome, but we seem to be in a drying trend right now,” he said. “Blueberries are sort of drought resistant, but it still is a concern.”
Frost remains one of the biggest concerns for Mr Handrahan. He lost three quarters of his crop twice in the last few years, once in 2018, and once again last year.
Along with blueberries, Mr Handrahan also grows apples, which will be ready for harvest in the latter part of August. Like his blueberries, his apples didn’t escape last year’s frost unscathed. He said Honey Crisp and Gala varieties seemed to have lower production than other types, but overall, farmers were satisfied with their crops.
John Brady, of Brady’s Farms in Tyne Valley, said apples tree are more likely to be affected by wind. Mr Brady also used to grow strawberries, and said because some fruit, like strawberries and blueberries, are grown at ground level, they’re more susceptible to frost.
“You wouldn’t think it, but on a still night, there can easily be two or three degree difference,” he said. “The official temperature is taken at one meter, so they might say it’s zero, but the ground temperature might be -3 C.”
Mr Brady said it looks like all 19 varieties of his apples have set well, and has heard other growers remarking that apple trees this year had a good winter, and look very healthy. He said if farmers can get by the spring without losing their fruit set, the next thing is to hope they’re able to harvest their crops without them being blown off the tree.
