Lions Club

The Lions Clubs of Alberton and O’Leary will be holding a joint membership information evening at the St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield from 7:30 - 9 pm on April 5. In photo: L-R: Back Row: Grant Milligan, first vice-president and membership chairman for Alberton Lions Club, Wilma Lamers, secretary for Alberton Lions Club, Clair Peters - O’Leary Lions Club membership chairman and O’Leary Lions Club members Anita Boylan, Kirk Boylan, Peggy Peters and Ted Peters. Front Row: Allen Adams, King Lion of Alberton Lions Club, and Layton Shaw, King Lion of O’Leary Lions Club. Melissa Heald photo

Like other organizations, the Lions Club of Alberton and O’Leary have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of our fundraising things and other stuff that we did took a back seat for awhile,” said Clair Peters, the membership chairman for O’Leary. “A lot of the stuff we did in the community just didn’t happen. So we kind of dropped out a sight for a little bit.”

