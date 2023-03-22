The Lions Clubs of Alberton and O’Leary will be holding a joint membership information evening at the St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield from 7:30 - 9 pm on April 5. In photo: L-R: Back Row: Grant Milligan, first vice-president and membership chairman for Alberton Lions Club, Wilma Lamers, secretary for Alberton Lions Club, Clair Peters - O’Leary Lions Club membership chairman and O’Leary Lions Club members Anita Boylan, Kirk Boylan, Peggy Peters and Ted Peters. Front Row: Allen Adams, King Lion of Alberton Lions Club, and Layton Shaw, King Lion of O’Leary Lions Club. Melissa Heald photo
Like other organizations, the Lions Club of Alberton and O’Leary have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of our fundraising things and other stuff that we did took a back seat for awhile,” said Clair Peters, the membership chairman for O’Leary. “A lot of the stuff we did in the community just didn’t happen. So we kind of dropped out a sight for a little bit.”
Currently, the club in O’Leary has 20 members while Alberton has 10. But both clubs need new members to continue with the type of work they do.
“Unfortunately, the lions club on both sides are aging and that’s the biggest thing here is to try draw in some younger members,” said Wilma Lamers, secretary for the Alberton club.
In effort to recruit new members, the clubs are hosting a joint membership information evening at the St Anthony’s Legion in Bloomfield from 7:30 - 9 pm on April 5.
The clubs did a similar membership drive back in 2019, which Mr Peters said was successful.
“O’Leary got four new members and Alberton got two,” he said. “That was good.”
While O’Leary didn’t lose any members over the course of the pandemic, they do have members that are aging. Although they are members for life, Mr Peters said they can no longer attend meetings or help out at events for various reasons.
Lions Clubs are service club organizations that participate in a wide variety of service projects and raise money for numerous worthy causes, including hospitals, schools, seniors programs, benefit donations, medical travel and local community programs.
The purpose of the membership information meeting is to encourage service minded individuals in the area to become involved with the community through the Lions Clubs.
“Every club have its different functions,” said Grant Milligan, membership chairman for Alberton. “There’s a list mile long because all clubs are doing different things to raise funds.”
With additional members, the clubs could be doing even more in their respective communities.
“You’ve got to have the hands and the bodies,” said Mr Milligan.
Mr Peters said at the membership information meeting there will be three different speakers.
“First of all, the clubs will try to explain what they do and we will have people from the district to explain maybe some of the international and district programs,” he said.
Anyone over the age of 18 can join the Lions Club, men and women.
Mr Peters said while they need younger members, they would also like to see more women join their clubs.
“Most of our new members have been women,” he said.
Both O’Leary and Alberton have members who have been with the Lions Club organization for many decades, offering years of community service.
“0ur range from 20 year pin to 55 years,” said Ms Lamers, who joined the Alberton club in 2020.
King Lion for O’Leary, Layton Shaw, said the big thing he likes about being a part of the lions club is helping his community.
“You’re giving back,” added Mr Milligan. “It makes you feel good.”
