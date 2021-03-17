Stompin’ Tom actor and local musician Chad Matthews never expected to have a documentary filmed about his life, but that’s exactly what happened earlier this month.
The idea came about last year after Mr Matthews acted in Island filmmaker Susan Rodgers’ movie Still the Water.
“She got to know me, and knows that I’ve raised four boys by myself as a single parent,” he said. “She threw a pitch in to the National Film Board of Canada about doing a documentary on my life, portraying Stompin’ Tom, and raising four boys.”
The movie was pitched and approved prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and there were concerns the documentary wouldn’t be made following some delays.
Mr Matthews didn’t want to go into too much detail about the documentary, but said it covered various aspects of his life, including his work at the Stompin’ Tom Centre, his involvement with his faith, what it’s like being a single dad, and a variety of other subjects.
“We covered basically my life in a short amount of time,” he said. “She got pretty deep with conversation, just basically talking about me growing up. It was a great experience.”
Additionally, his parents, Phyllis and Donnie Matthews, and his sons, Joel, Nick, Zach, and Dylan were interviewed as well.
Filming took place from March 8 to March 11 at various locations across West Prince, including the Rev. W.J. Phillips Residence, St Anthony’s Church in Bloomfield, the Alberton Bakery, his parents’ home, and Hernewood Intermediate School, where Mr Matthews picks up his sons every day once classes are over.
“They did interviews with them (his sons), individually, they thought it was pretty cool to have the film crew around and all that stuff,” he said. “When we did the shooting at Hernewood School, the next day they were little celebs with all the film crew around, they thought it was great. They thought it was a really cool experience to have the cameras rolling in front of them.”
The plan is to release the film later on this year. Mr Matthews said everyone who knew about it thinks it’s a great opportunity, and Mr Matthews is proud to be able to showcase where he’s from.
“If I can show people a little bit of my story of a bit of hard times and just keep moving forward, it’s a good little message, I think,” he said. “It was a once in a lifetime experience, especially with the National Film Board of Canada. For them to grasp this story and want to role with it, it’s pretty humbling, and I’m thankful.”
