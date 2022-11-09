Terry Adams

Want to get in some awesome workouts, still be training in a year and getting great results? Here are a few things that work for me.

Have a goal. You can’t get stronger, gain muscle, lose body fat etc. every workout but the short term day to day goals will lead to the long term results you want if you are doing it right. Make sure your training and nutrition match your goals and stay on course. Strive for things like a wicked pump, more reps, more weight, mastering a new exercise, the workout high, the massive amount of energy a great workout gives you and the feeling of well-being.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.