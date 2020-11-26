Russell Gallant, a Governor with the Air Cadet League of Canada, is honoured to have been selected as this year’s recipient of the National Director of the Year Scroll, given by the Department of National Defence.
“Getting the call from the president of the Air Cadet League of Canada, who himself is a former general in the Armed Forces, and having it signed by the Minister of National Defence, I was quite tickled,” said the Tignish resident.
The scroll was first instituted in 1953, and is presented annually to a member of the Air Cadet League of Canada in appreciation for the meritorious manner in which that person has stimulated interest in the Air Cadet Movement through service to the Royal Canadian Air Cadets.
Mr Gallant has spent over 60 years with the 641 West Prince Squadron, initially becoming involved as a cadet after his cousin, the then Warrant Officer of the squadron, convinced him to join. He said he saw the good the program did for the students who participated.
“I saw, the kids that graduated from the program, what kind of leaders they are, and they were role models in the community,” Mr Gallant said. “When I was CO (Commanding Officer), I followed a lot of them, they went into the Armed Forces, and they were lifelong friends. We kept in touch all those years, and it was very rewarding.”
In 1985, Mr Gallant became a member of the squadron’s sponsoring committee. Each cadet squadron has one, and is responsible for things like making sure the squadron has a place to train, and providing some funding for the cadets.
Mr Gallant has twice served as the president of the Air Cadet League of PEI, first in 1995, the same year the provincial league first hosted the annual general meeting of the Air Cadet League of Canada. His second run as president of the provincial league also coincided with hosting the AGM, something that was a lot of fun.
“From the delegates that attended, which was close to 100, they said it was the best one ever. We’re so small we were able to take them to little fishing harbours, and Anne of Green Gables,” he said. “The second time, we were able to take them to the yacht club in Summerside for lobster dinner, they saw the aerospace centre in Summerside, all of Slemon Park, and they were really, really enthused with that. We had some Acadian music from Egmont Bay, and the Quebecers joined in. They were looking forward to coming back.”
Mr Gallant’s citation states his allegiance and inspiration through personal example, and his multifaceted and wide-ranging contributions in making the Air Cadet League of Canada a success in the past, present, and for future generations more than amply justifies his receiving of this award.
This isn’t the first time Mr Gallant has received an award recognizing his work with Air Cadets. He received the Recipient of Canada 125 Medal in 1992, the Air Cadet League of Canada Certificate of Honour in 1995, the Certificate of Excellence in 1998, the President’s Citation in 2013 and 2017, and both the Cadet and Cadet Long Service Medals.
Along with the National Director of the Year Scroll, Mr Gallant was surprised with an additional award: a quilt of dedication, handmade by Kendra Mellish, Madame Chair of the PEI Committee of the Air Cadet League of Canada. The quilt has several crests, including the Air Cadet League of PEI, crest of the Cadet’s flying school.
“The work and effort she put in, it’s another level of recognition for her to spend all those hours,” he said. “It was a surprise. She phoned, and she was coming up west, and said ‘I want to drop in, I have something for you. I joked about it and said ‘I’m getting old, and one of these days I’ll be at the seniors’ home and I’ll be very proudly wearing it.’”
Mr Gallant said he thinks about retiring every year or so, but he enjoys being part of the Air Cadets, adding he’ll keep up his work with the organization for as long as he’s able.
Mr Gallant said receiving this award really shows the recognition and appreciation for the work civilian members do for Air Cadets.
“Coming from the highest levels, getting a call from the president of the Air Cadet League of PEI, and having it signed by the Minister of National Defence, you can’t ask for better recognition,” he concluded. “You don’t ask for it, but if you get it, you appreciate it.”
