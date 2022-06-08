Being part of the Catholic Women’s League has been the pride and joy for Tignish resident Evelyn Arsenault. Ms Arsenault has been a member of the league for 72 years. If any of her 15 children ever wondered where their mother was, they knew she was likely at a CWL function. Submitted photo
Twelve women received recognition for their over 50 years of service with the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) of St Simon and St Jude in Tignish. The CWL is a service organization of women who are members of the Roman Catholic Church. These women work together to promote Catholic values and to carry out volunteer and charitable work. In photo: Back Row: L-R: Doreen Chaisson, Florence Gavin, Irma O’Rourke, and Lawreen Handrahan. Front Row: L-R: Beatrice Arsenault, Marjory Jeffrey, Sylvia Doucette, and Linda Leclair. Missing from photo: Colleen Gaudet, Aldonna Morrissey, Marie Morrissey, and Noreen Gaudet. Jillian Trainor photo
The evening of May 31 was one of recognition for the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) of St Simon and St Jude in Tignish as they thanked members for their years of service, including 10 women have been part of the CWL for over 60 years. In photo: Back Row: L-R: Lena Handrahan, and Nelda Arsenault. Front row: L-R: Doreen Handrahan, Josephine Arsenault, and Frances Leclair. Missing from photo: Stella Gallant, Alene Gallant, Gloria Leclair, Judy Leclair, and Irma Flemming. Jillian Trainor photo
There was a plan to do a special evening for Evelyn Arsenault, who has been a member of the CWL for 72 years, but unfortunately she wasn’t able to attend. Six of her seven daughters were in attendance, and said she was very humbled and very proud to be a member of the CWL. In photo: Back Row: L-R: Charlene Arsenault, Marcella Gaudet, Henrietta Gaudet, and Noreen Gavin. Front row: L-R: Jean Barbour, and Betty Warren. Missing from photo: Maria Arsenault and Evelyn Arsenault. Jillian Trainor photo
It’s one thing to celebrate over 1,000 hours of volunteer services, but it’s another thing altogether when it’s over 1,000 years of service. That’s exactly what the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) of St Simon and St. Jude Church in Tignish did on the evening of May 31.
“It’s a wonderful night and it’s an exciting night,” said Diane Gaudet, president of the Tignish CWL. “We’re celebrating tonight 1,280 years of service, that’s a lot of years of service.”
Ms Gaudet said the original plan was to do a special evening for Evelyn Arsenault, who has been part of the CWL for 72 years, but Ms Arsenault unexpectedly had to go to hospital the morning of the event.
The Catholic Women’s League is a service organization of women who are members of the Roman Catholic Church. These women work together to promote Catholic values and to carry out volunteer and charitable work.
Six of Ms Arsenault’s seven daughters were in attendance. They said she was very proud and very excited for the evening, but most of all was looking forward to seeing her fellow CWL members.
“She hasn’t seen them for a long time because of COVID,” said Charlene Arsenault. “She was looking forward to mingling with them all and chatting. And she was also looking forward to reminiscing, and having all her daughter’s here with her when she received the pin, and we’re very proud of her.”
They said if any of Evelyn’s 15 children ever wondered where their mother was, they knew she was likely at a CWL function.
“It was her pride and joy,” said Henrietta Arsenault. “She was very humbled, and very proud to be a member of the CWL.”
Along with celebrating Evelyn’s milestone, 12 members received pins for over 50 years of service, and 10 received pins for over 60 years of service, including Frances LeClair, a member of the CWL for 65 years.
“I enjoy the social part, and I enjoy the work they do for the community,” said Ms LeClair. “They help so many organizations, and I like to do that.”
Also celebrating a milestone was Lawreen Handrahan, who has been a member of the CWL for 51 years.
“I like camaraderie you spend together and working,” she said. “We do the picnics, and the bazaars, the meals and then we do the funeral lunches. You’re part of a group and you’re working for cause and an objective, and help each other out. It’s just being good neighbours.”
