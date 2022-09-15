Ruby Arsenault (centre) was presented with several tokens of appreciation, including flowers and gifts, including ones from Mary Lou Rogers, Career Bridges program instructor (left), and Sharon Horne, executive director of Rural Community Learning Inc. (right), during an open house in celebration of her 20 years as the facilitator and employment coach at the Tignish Employment Resource Centre. Ms Arsenault loves being able to help people find employment, and said she can’t imagine doing anything else. Jillian Trainor photo
Ruby Arsenault remembers when she first started working at the Tignish Employment Resource Centre in 2002.
“I was shy and timid, and I’m not shy and timid anymore,” she said. “Sometimes I go through the filing cabinets, and I see the people, see the names and the files of the individuals that I dealt with maybe 20 years ago, 15 years ago, and they’re off in the big world in their new careers. It could be LPNs, power engineers, etc. It’s fantastic to look back sometimes. People around here, they’re go getters, and I’ve met a lot of fantastic people.”
Ms Arsenault began her career as facilitator and employment coach when she did the career bridges program, funded by the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture through the Canada-PEI Labour Market Agreements. Part of the program included on the job training, which she did in Palmer Road with Sharon Horne, executive director of Rural Community Learning Inc. When a position opened up in fall of 2002, Ms Arsenault worked on her resume and she applied.
When she first started, the job was only a part-time position for six months, but after discovering how big the demand was for help in finding employment, it turned into a full-time job. The Employment Resource Centre also originally closed in the summer months, but opened year-round when demand continued to increase.
For Ms Arsenault, a typical day includes posting jobs on the centre’s social media page when she first gets in, along with taking time to get acquainted with the jobs currently available, and responding to emails and inquiries. She said the pandemic has changed how she works, as a lot of people now work from home, meaning there aren’t as many people walking in for assistance, and she spends more time helping people over the Internet or phone.
Ms Arsenault said the way she helps people find employment has changed 100 per cent from when she first started.
“Twenty years ago, the employers had tons of applications. We had a lot of traffic of people looking for work, but the employers were struggling to fill the positions, even people that lived away were hesitant to move home,” she said. “Today, it’s totally the opposite, every sector is looking for employees. Fifty per cent of my work day now is dealing with in assisting employers, which is fun, and it’s exciting. When I started, if I asked an employer ‘Can I share your job post?’ They would say ‘No, we don’t want it on social media. We’ll just do the job bank’. Today, it’s ‘Yes, please do’.”
The biggest challenge for Ms Arsenault is being responsible for doing everything at the Employment Resource Centre all on her own. This includes answering the phone, posting jobs online, helping any walk-in clients, trying to keep abreast of everything that’s going on employment-wise, and keeping up to date on technology.
Ms Arsenault said she’d like to continue her work for at least another 10 years, though she wouldn’t mind having a four day work week now that she’s become a grandmother. While she has her career practitioner training, she’d also like to try and take another course as well.
“I can’t really see myself doing anything else,” she said. “This is more than a job. In the spring, my husband’s up the road and I can go visit him at lunchtime. My mom lives up the road. My bank, my doctor, everything’s here, and I couldn’t imagine not being in this community for that reason. I love being able to go in the spring and watch the boats go out. I love it here. I think I’m very fortunate.”
