Ruby Arsenault

Ruby Arsenault (centre) was presented with several tokens of appreciation, including flowers and gifts, including ones from Mary Lou Rogers, Career Bridges program instructor (left), and Sharon Horne, executive director of Rural Community Learning Inc. (right), during an open house in celebration of her 20 years as the facilitator and employment coach at the Tignish Employment Resource Centre. Ms Arsenault loves being able to help people find employment, and said she can’t imagine doing anything else. Jillian Trainor photo

Ruby Arsenault remembers when she first started working at the Tignish Employment Resource Centre in 2002.

“I was shy and timid, and I’m not shy and timid anymore,” she said. “Sometimes I go through the filing cabinets, and I see the people, see the names and the files of the individuals that I dealt with maybe 20 years ago, 15 years ago, and they’re off in the big world in their new careers. It could be LPNs, power engineers, etc. It’s fantastic to look back sometimes. People around here, they’re go getters, and I’ve met a lot of fantastic people.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.