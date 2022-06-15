For Norma Getson, being this year’s recipient of the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary Appreciation Award was a nice honour.
Ms Getson has been a member of the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary for over 16 years.
“It’s pretty rewarding,” she said of being a long-time member of the auxiliary.
The auxiliary began handing out their Appreciation Award in 2018. A recipient is chosen based on the dedication, commitment and support they have given to the Western Hospital and healthcare in West Prince.
Ms Getson received the award during the auxiliary’s annual general meeting at Our Family Traditions Restaurant on June 8.
In the citation about her receiving the Appreciation Award, it stated Ms Getson has ‘always been ready to help out even while holding down a full time job and raising her family’.
In her close two decades with the organization, Ms Getson has been on the auxiliary’s executive as secretary and president. She’s also been the president of the PEI Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries, which saw her travel to New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland to attend meetings and represent western PEI.
“Lots of travelling, but I got to meet a lot of people and hear about their auxiliaries,” she said.
The main purpose of the auxiliary is to raise money to help Western Hospital purchase medical equipment and Ms Getson has committed many hours to raising funds to support that endeavour.
She has no idea how much money she’s helped to raise, but she knows it’s a lot.
For many years, Ms Getson took on the role of managing the gift shop at the hospital, which was operated by the auxiliary as a way to raise money. Ms Getson stocked shelves, purchased merchandise, did payroll and other administrative duties on top of keeping first the volunteer staff and later the paid staff up-to-date and informed of the needs and everyday operations of the shop.
Unfortunately, with the onset of the pandemic, the gift shop had to be closed as the hospital needed to convert the space for COVID testing.
“It was just nice to have it there when people were waiting to see a doctor because sometimes they had quite the wait,” said Ms Getson. “Not sure if they will start it up again or not, but I decided not to do that any more. If they want to maybe someone else will look after it.”
Ms Getson said after joining the auxiliary she began volunteering with other groups, but has begun to scale back recently due to health reasons.
In addition to the gift shop, Ms Getson also helped with bookwork at the auxiliary’s other fundraising enterprise the Bargain Nook Store in Alberton.
“These and many other duties sometimes become a job, an unpaid job, but Norma continued to fulfil these duties, never expecting payment or thanks,” reads the citation on Ms Getson.
For her, knowing she’s helped raise money so her local hospital can purchased new medical equipment is what Ms Getson has enjoyed the most about being a member of the auxiliary.
“When they need things, they know they can come to us for help for some of the stuff they really need,” she said.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the Western Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary was unable to properly honour the recipients of the Appreciation Award in 2020 and 2021 — which were Emanuel J Bernard and Paul Young respectfully. The auxiliary hopes to be able to recognize these recipients later on in the fall.
