The end of the school year has arrived and the excitement for summer is growing.
Following two school years unlike anything before, everyone is looking forward to a couple months off.
Students are looking forward to vacation, teachers and staff are looking forward to a break and, after completing a trying school year, those graduating from high school are looking towards their futures with anticipation and hope.
Island students have endured quite a bit over the last two years.
The first half of the 2020 school year was interrupted by a global pandemic, resulting in months of online learning. Then when in-class learning returned, students, teachers and staff had to adjust to things like mask wearing, social distancing and cohorts. Graduations had to be modified and proms either postponed or cancelled. The normal things that signified the end of the school year had to be put aside or adjusted.
When the new school year began in September, with things returning to somewhat normal, but certainly different, tragedy struck in West Prince.
On top of the pandemic and all the related stress resulting from it, the Westisle graduating class of 2021 had to deal with losing three of their own. Two in a boating accident and another in a single-vehicle collision.
Thankfully, the community rallied around these students and the students themselves showed remarkable resiliency.
The lessons these young people have learned from the past two years they will carry with them for the rest of their lives. Perseverance in the face adversity is one of them.
Life is never a straight road. It has many twists and turns. Successfully navigating those unexpected moments is a lesson everyone needs to learn at some point in their life. It’s unfortunate these kids had to learn this lesson at as such a young age, but it revealed to them just how strong they are and how important it is to live life to the fullest because one never knows what will be coming around the next turn.
Now these graduates are looking ahead towards their future as they begin a new chapter in their young lives. While these past two years have been difficult, hopefully they can look back on this time as a period in their lives that taught them so much about themselves and their inner strength.
Wishing all the graduates the best of luck with their future endeavours, they are able to reach their fullest potential and achieve whatever goal they have set out for themselves.
