The single best way to lose excess body fat and keep it off is the combination of exercise and nutrition. Only two items but the variables are immense. There are unlimited nutrition plans you can follow and just as many with exercise.
There are differences in the way people metabolize food they may mean you will have to educate yourself on nutrition and experiment somewhat to see what works best for you. You may respond best to higher protein lower simple carbohydrate, high fat-low over all carbohydrate, a 40-30-30 ratio of protein, carbohydrates and fat. While it may take awhile to find what works best for you, rest assured there is a formula that does work for you and you can lose the body fat.
The second and equally important part of the equation is exercise. Lost of choices here, and some definitely work better than others. One proven and highly effective method is proper resistance training. Science shows us that maintaining a good degree on muscle mass burns calories and raises your metabolism. The easiest way to do this is set and rep weight training where you are doing compound exercises for each muscle group with the goal of temporarily exhausting the muscle. This in turn will add more muscle density and increase your metabolism. The added density burns calories every day, even at rest. Muscle is live metabolic tissue and it will burn calories to survive. You don’t have to train every day, there are no exact exercises you have to do, but you do have to train reasonably hard and you do have to do compound exercises for each muscle group to get the most out of your training.
Follow this consistently and you will get results. The body fat will go. Be realistic. If you are losing a pound to a pound and a half a week you are doing excellent! It may not sound like biggest loser numbers, but those are unrealistic. A pound and a half a week adds up to over seventy five pounds in a year. This is a life changing amount of weight to lose, if you have that much to lose. Eat right, train hard, be consistent, be positive. You will get the results you are after!
