“If that rip-roarin’ buccaneer who went by the name of Captain Kidd ever buried any part of his fabulous riches in Prince Edward Island, that place would most likely have been Holman’s Island or Governor’s Island. Why? Well, tradition says that when the notorious pirate was nearing his end, he told a certain party that most of his ill-begotten gains lay buried in an island near an island, whose soil was red. Questioned further, Kidd informed his listeners that the island where much treasure lay buried was long, narrow and of a crescent shape. That was the only information the black-bearded scoundrel volunteered.” “The Guardian,” 27 December 1948. Legends of P.E.I.
“It was only natural that such a clue would bring many of the Island’s early settlers to Holman’s Island in search of the gold coins which Capt. Kidd and his cut-throat followers had pilfered from the merchant ships of many nations.”
“The southern part of the Island which lies nearest Bedeque still shows a large cavity or excavation where the sweat and curses of disappointed groups filled the air and mingled with the sands of the shore. Each spring, when the ice had melted from the rivers, the gold seekers could be seen heading for the island of promise. Each fall would see them plodding homeward, bitter and discouraged over not having found the rainbow’s end and the pot of gold. Thus, it came to pass that in time much of the island was gone over and searched by pick, axe, shovel and crowbar.”
“On Governor’s Island some digging was supposed to have been carried out, but this venture was soon abandoned in favour of Holman’s Island, though for what reason legend does not tell. Then for some years the search seems to have been given up altogether.”
Treasure Hunt Underway
“One day, however, a group of children, while roaming about the then isolated Holman’s Island, accidentally stumbled upon a few old pieces of money, which they carried to their elders. The coins, though corroded and the worst for wear, turned out to be Spanish ‘pieces of eight’, the real McCoy!”
“So once more the treasure hunt got underway in real earnest. Horses and ploughs were transported to the place. People became excited and talked of gold all day and dreamt of it by night. The entire district was in an uproar.”
“One moonlight night, so the legend goes, a party of six workmen came upon an old sea-chest. It was buried down under the sand about twenty feet deep. Ropes were put into use and fastened about the chest. A team of horses was attached to the cable; but when the driver chirped to the animals the cable snapped, and-horror of horrors-the horses, chest and workers were all swallowed up by the earth, never to be seen again!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.