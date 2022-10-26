Haunted Lighthouse and Trail

There’s sure to be a lot of scares for those who dare to try the Haunted Lighthouse and Trail in West Point on Oct 28 and 29. The spooky fundraiser for the local department is happening at the area’s historic lighthouse, which has a reputation for being haunted. In photo: L-R: Macy Manfredi, Olivia Dumville, Colby Smith and Brianna Smith. Submitted photo

The lighthouse at West Point has a ‘spooky’ reputation for being haunted.

Folklore from the area includes burning ships, buried treasure and an infamous sea serpent. But it’s also said the spirit of the lighthouse’s original keeper, William MacDonald, still calls the historic building home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.