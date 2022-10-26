There’s sure to be a lot of scares for those who dare to try the Haunted Lighthouse and Trail in West Point on Oct 28 and 29. The spooky fundraiser for the local department is happening at the area’s historic lighthouse, which has a reputation for being haunted. In photo: L-R: Macy Manfredi, Olivia Dumville, Colby Smith and Brianna Smith. Submitted photo
The lighthouse at West Point has a ‘spooky’ reputation for being haunted.
Folklore from the area includes burning ships, buried treasure and an infamous sea serpent. But it’s also said the spirit of the lighthouse’s original keeper, William MacDonald, still calls the historic building home.
That’s why the West Point Lighthouse is the perfect place to host a Halloween event.
“It’s listed as one of the Top 10 haunted places in Canada,” said Tina Dumville. “It’s really spooky as it’s haunted by Lighthouse Willy and there has been numerous ‘things’ happen in the lighthouse.”
Taking advantage of that spooky reputation, Ms Dumville, along with her daughter Olivia and Kendra Smith, have been hard at work getting ready for the 2nd Annual Haunted Lighthouse and Trail, a fundraiser for the local fire department.
Ms Dumville said the idea for doing a haunted lighthouse and trail came about while trying to brainstorm fundraiser ideas for the department.
“We all kinda wanted to do a haunted event for awhile so we decided to run with it,” she said.
Ms Dumville said last year’s inaugural event was a great time.
“We had to follow COVID restrictions with vaccine requirements, limiting numbers and wearing masks, but this year will be more normal,” she said. “We are hoping for a bigger crowd plus word of mouth of how much fun last year was is really helping.”
Ms Dumville said there is a lot of work that goes into getting the lighthouse and trail ready for the weekend event.
“But it’s fun work,” she added.
Early prep usually begins in July, with shopping for new items and making props. However, the real work starts late September and carries into October, with Ms Dumville and the other two getting everything rolling first.
“Then the guys at the department come on board in the last couple weeks to prep the trail and get everything set,” said Ms Dumville.
Those who are brave enough to enter, doing so at their peril, can expect spooky scenes, great costumes and lots of scares and fun, said Ms Dumville.
The experience begins at the main entrance of the lighthouse, through the bottom floor hallway and rooms. Then it continues outside through the marked trail and exits out to the parking lot.
“It was so much fun,” said Ms Dumville about last year’s event. “Everyone who volunteered had just as much fun if not more than the ones who went through.”
There’s a lot of opportunity for people to get in on what will surely be a spooky good time.
The first night for the Haunted Lighthouse and Trail is Friday, Oct 28 from 7 - 10 pm for older ages. Admission is $10 per person. Then on Saturday, Oct 29, from 1 - 5 pm, children can test their resolve, with admission $5 per child and $10 per adult. Then older ages have one last chance to enter that evening from 7 - 10 pm, again $10 per person.
Ms Dumville said the only price change is for Saturday afternoon and anyone who comes from 7-10 pm pays $10 regardless of age.
