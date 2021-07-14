A vintage movie night, bingo and a painting class are just some of the events being planned for a Seniors Social Club to be hosted at the Alberton Arts and Heritage Centre over the summer.
The free activities will be organized by staff with the Welcome Centre, which operates out of the Church Street building.
“Alberton has so many seniors,” said Isabel Delaney. “The population is aging and a lot of them live alone.”
Ms Delaney has come up with six unique events that she is hoping will appeal to seniors.
“It’s not age restrictive,” said Ms Delaney. “So, if somebody who was 50 was bring their mother, that’s fine.”
However, due to COVID-19 public health protocols, people will have to pre-register.
An afternoon of bingo is the first event being planned.
“They will come in and we will play a few games of bingo, maybe 10 or 12, there’s going to be prizes and we’re going to have refreshments at the end and nobody has to really rush right out, if they want to talk about something, that’s fine,” explained Ms Delaney.
There will also be a history and genealogy afternoon hosted by the Alberton Museum and Ms Delaney has reached out to the Mi’kmaq Culture Centre on Lennox Island as well.
“That’s not confirmed yet, but it will be something to help us know more about their culture,” she said.
It’s also an opportunity for the centre to be used, which didn’t see a lot of tourism traffic last year due to travel restrictions.
“It’s nice to use the space,” said Ms Delaney of the former church. “It’s a beautiful building.”
The Seniors Social Club will take place on Wednesday afternoons, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm, starting on July 21 and run until Aug 28. On the evening of Sept 1, there will be a closing were local musician Chad Matthews will be featured.
“Hopefully they will make memories and connect and make friendships,” said Ms Delaney.
Also, Ms Delaney hopes if all who take part in the club have a good time that they will want to keep the club going on their own.
“Make some kind of lasting connection and say let’s do this once a week,” she said.
For more information contact the Alberton Arts and Heritage Centre.
