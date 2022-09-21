Terry Adams

Seems like just about an even split in the gym. People will join for many reasons including they love training, they want the benefits, recreation, social, health etc. All great reasons to train. But I still hear from some people “I don’t want to get big”. Seems like for every person that welcomes the hard earned gains in muscle density there are some the seem afraid of it. Like if they join up and train for a few weeks they will gain pounds of muscle and size.

Nothing can be further from the truth, and when people are educated on the benefits of an increase in muscle density they usually change their mind.

