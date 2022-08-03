Seems like just about an even split in the gym. People will join for many reasons including they love training, they want the benefits, recreation, social, health etc. All great reasons to train. But I still hear from some people “I don’t want to get big”. Seems like for every person that welcomes the hard earned gains in muscle density there are some the seem afraid of it. Like if they join up and train for a few weeks they will gain pounds of muscle and size.
Nothing can be further from the truth, and when people are educated on the benefits of an increase in muscle density they usually change their mind.
First off, there are numerous benefits to gaining some muscle density. The training and increase in density are both glycogen burners meaning your body has a much easier time regulating its blood sugar levels. With the dramatic increase in diabetes in North America this is a definite plus.
The calorie burn from both the workouts and metabolic process of nourishing the muscle to keep it will help keep you lean. Gaining five pound of muscle and then doing the training to maintain it will help keep your body fat levels down.
With the added muscle comes added strength, energy and endurance. A stronger body is better equipped to do any thing physical. We can all use that with our busy lives.
With the training comes stronger joints, connective tissue, cardio vascular health, hormonal levels, adaptation to stress and the list goes on and on. Of course there are also the benefits of looking better with a fit toned body.
Now the bad news is muscle gain does not come easy. You will not see much from body weight exercises or picking up a couple of sets of dumb bells for home. You will not see much from constantly doing isolation, cable and band exercises. You will not see much from going through the motions even with the right exercises if you don’t train intensely.
You will see results if you hit the weights with passion and effort. Train the compound exercises with good form and medium reps. Take the movements to failure and give 100%. Be consistent and train smart. Get your mind into your workouts and focus like you really want results. Feed your body to maximize the results from your efforts.
Really, it is incredibly hard to gain enough muscle size where you might think you are too big, especially for a woman. If you train hard and do everything right you can control the gains. If you ever get to the point where your body fat is at normal levels and you think you are to muscular (which is extremely rare) simply ease up on the training. That hard earned conditioning will leave a lot faster than you earned it if you stop training. Love your muscles. You earned it and your health and well-being loves it.
