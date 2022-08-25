The first week of this year’s fall lobster season has been disappointing.
Weather has been good overall, but fishers did miss the first two days of the season because of bad conditions.
“It’s a good thing,” explained Mark Arsenault, president of the Prince County Fishermen’s Association. “Safety comes first, and because we lost two days at the first we get them back at the end.”
Prices, unfortunately, haven’t been as favourable as the weather. Not only are they down roughly four dollars from last year, canners were initially worth more than markets, at $5 a pound, compared to the $4.75 for markets. While prices have generally levelled out for some fishers, this is the first time something like that has happened in the industry.
“There will be no money made,” said Roy Barlow, captain of the boat Out For A Sail, based out of Howard’s Cove. “Let’s hope they’ll be a little more generous with us by the time we’re done before the season’s out.”
On top of dealing with a stark decrease in pricing, fishers this year are also dealing with fuel prices that are double what they were last year, and an increased cost of bait. Normally, lobster fishers could buy mackerel and herring for bait from local fishers, but fishers will have to rely more on frozen bait this year, following the closure of the mackerel and herring bait fisheries, with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada citing concerns that dwindling fish stocks have entered a “critical zone”.
Though fuel has been decreasing over the last month or so, there are some concerns whether fishers will be able to break even this year.
“It’s gonna be extremely tough for anybody who’s just getting into fishery to make a payment,” said Devin Gaudet, captain of the boat Dallan Boy, based out of West Point.
Along with lower than expected prices, fishers are dealing with a carapace size increase for canners. Previously, fishers had to throw back any lobster under 77 millimetres. This year, fishers must throw back any lobster under 79 millimetres.
“You hope that it comes back to reward you next year,” said Mr Barlow. “If you’re going to take a kick in the pants, you might as well take it when things are poor.”
The fall season is set to end Oct. 12, and though some aspects of the industry, like carapace sizes, are set, fishers try to remain optimistic that conditions for other aspects will improve.
“My hope for the season would be that everybody’s safe, and everybody is satisfied with the prices when it finally settles down,” said Mr Arsenault. “I know it’s not going to be what it was last year, but it needs to be more reasonable than what it started at.”
