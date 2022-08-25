Low prices

Roy Barlow, captain of the lobster boat Out For A Sail, unloads part of the day’s catch with the help of crew member Rodney Dumville (left). Prices are roughly half of what they were last year, and Mr Barlow said he just hopes he’s able to make enough to pay the wages of his crew. Jillian Trainor photo

The first week of this year’s fall lobster season has been disappointing.

Weather has been good overall, but fishers did miss the first two days of the season because of bad conditions.

First Week of Fall Lobster Season

The first week of the fall lobster season saw fishers throwing back a lot of what they caught because of an increase in carapace size. Previously, fishers had to throw back any lobster under 77 millimetres, but this year, that number has increased to 79 millimetres. L-R Tyson Arsenault, captain of the lobster boat Prosper Sisters, based out of Miminegash, and crew member Gerard Gaudet. Jillian Trainor photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.