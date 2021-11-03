Harvey Mazerolle has been coaching for the past five decades, including over four decades as the head coach of the M.E Callaghan boys volleyball team.
“In those 50 years, I’ve met a lot of great people,” said Mr Mazerolle.
Mr Mazerolle has also been the driving force behind the Callaghan Volleyball Classic at M.E Callaghan School for the last 45 years.
The annual volleyball tournament, which Mr Mazerolle started back in 1977, is the longest running intermediate level tournament in all of Canada. This year’s tournament was recently held at Callaghan on Oct. 23.
During the tournament, to pay tribute to his dedication, Mr Mazerolle was presented with a special recognition award.
“His calm coaching demeanour and knowledge of the game has earned him the respect of players, coaches, parents and referees,” said Principal Mary Lee Doucette in her remarks about Mr Mazerolle. “He has a special ability to bring out the best in each of his players.”
Although grateful, Mr Mazerolle said he was shocked by the special recognition.
“They caught me by surprise,” he said. “I didn’t expect it.”
Mr Mazerolle has stepped down as the head coach for the boys volleyball team at M.E Callaghan, passing the coaching torch on to one of his former players, Chris Richard.
“I wanted somebody that I knew would take over the team and do a good job,” said Mr Mazerolle. “I figured it was time to go.”
However, Mr Mazerolle did stay on to help organize this year’s classic.
Throughout his years at Callaghan, Mr Mazerolle’s teams have brought home numerous provincial championships and tournament trophies.
Additionally, Mr Mazerolle has coached the PEI Canada Games Volleyball team, organized mini-volleyball for elementary students and coached during the spring volleyball club season. He presently acts as volleyball commissioner for the PEISAA and he is an active member of Volleyball PEI. He was also inducted into PEI Volleyball Hall of Fame this past spring.
Other sports Mr Mazerolle has coached include wrestling, soccer and basketball.
“When you consider Harvey’s level of involvement and the number of students Harvey has coached, it is very apparent that he has made a significant contribution to sport in western PEI and across the entire province,” said Ms Doucette.
