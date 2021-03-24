There are a lot of factors that apply to getting in better physical condition. It doesn’t happen over night and it takes a definite lifestyle change. Depending on your current daily habits it could be a little or a lot of change.
One of the most important factors is consistency. Making changes for a few days or weeks will really not result in much of a difference. If you have adapted enough new habits for change to happen you must maintain them, day after day, week after week, month after month. reverting back to your old lifestyle will result in a return of your previous physical condition. Make the changes long enough so they become habit.
Intensity is important. When you start training your body will adapt by getting stronger, faster, more flexible, more cardiovascular efficient. As this happens you must train harder to keep seeing more improvements. Does not always mean your workouts should keep getting longer. Depending on what you are doing it means keeping it challenging for the body. Lift more, run faster, stretch further. By pushing your limits in a smart safe way your body will have no choice but to adapt and improve.
Nutrition is paramount. Your training hard, pushing your body and mind. Improvements will be derailed by not providing the fuel and nutrients needed for growth and repair. Your intake of enough water, quality protein, essential fats, fibrous and complex carbs, vitamins, minerals and macro-nutrients play a huge part in determining how good of shape you can actually achieve. Remember you cannot exercise off poor nutrition.
Believe in yourself. Many times when I am working with someone to improve their condition they have doubts if they can actually do it. The more someone believes they can achieve their goals the better the chance of success. Believe you can do it and enjoy the change, challenge and training.
This is all a learning process. Don’t just blindly start to train, pick a bunch of random exercises and go at it without any other changes. This is by far the hard way and will yield little if any results. Look at the big picture and educate yourself on what it takes and how you can apply the necessary changes to your life. When you have a plan that puts what is needed into action, results come quick. Never stop learning.
