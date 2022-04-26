Jamie Sark, 28, was last seen in late August 2021 near Mosquito Path and was reported missing to RCMP on Aug 25. His remains were located by RCMP in a heavily wooded area near the community on Nov. 12, 2021. Graphic file photo
An individual has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Jamie Sark.
The 28-year-old Lennox Island resident was last seen in late August 2021 near Mosquito Path and was reported missing to RCMP on Aug 25. His remains were located by RCMP in a heavily wooded area near the community on Nov. 12, 2021.
An investigation by the RCMP Major Crime Unit deemed the death suspicious in nature. On April 25, 2022, they arrested a man in connection with the investigation.
Christopher Douglas Sark, a 32-year-old man from Lennox Island, appeared in Summerside Provincial Court by way of tele-remand on April 26 and was charged with manslaughter.
According to the press release issued by RCMP Tuesday afternoon, the suspect has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court the morning of April 27.
The RCMP investigation into the matter is ongoing.
“The RCMP would like to thank everyone who came forward with information to assist the Major Crime Unit,” said police. “Our thoughts are with Jamie Sark’s family and community at this time.”
