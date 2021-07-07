Last November, Dom Dib was sitting on his couch in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia when he turned to his wife and suddenly announced he was going to run across PEI.
“Over time, as it evolved and I put more thought into it, I wanted to put a cause to it,” said the 45-year-old.
That’s when he decided to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Atlantic Canada.
“Reflecting back on the last year, where we’ve been with the pandemic, I thought this would be great to put it towards mental health,” said Mr Dib, who has battled with his own issues with anxiety.
Mr Dib’s ‘My Island Run’ will see him run 295 kilometres across PEI from July 3-12.
His run began on an overcast and cold Saturday morning in Tignish and for the next 10 days Mr Dib will be on the Confederation Trail until he reaches his destination in Elmira. He plans to average 30 kilometres a day.
Launching his campaign on May 3 in conjunction with National Mental Health Week, Mr Dib hopes to raise $50,000 for CMHA.
“Mental health is something that unites us, whether good or bad,” he said. “We can all find strength among each other when we’re dealing with mental health crisis situations... Whether or not we are directly affected by it, we know somebody who is.”
A few years ago Mr Dib lost a friend to suicide and will be dedicating a day of his run to this individual.
“For all the causes to consider, mental health was one that stood out the most to me,” he said, adding he plans to dedicate each day of his run to a particular cause or certain individuals contacted to mental health.
Over the last couple of years, after sustaining a back injury, Mr Dib has also been on his own health journey which has led him to losing close to 100 pounds.
“It was a dark place in my life where I was at that time,” said Mr Dib. “I made some lifestyle changes that helped me through it.”
That included finding a passion for running.
“The running really made the difference ,” he said. “It’s my therapy now.”
Mr Dib loves PEI. And since his wife is an Islander and the couple have a seasonal home in North Rustico, it just seemed logical to him to do his run here on the Island.
“It’s surreal to be here and all the months planning put into this has fully come to reality,” he said.
Members of the CMHA on PEI will be helping Mr Dib during his run across the Island.
“I think it’s phenomenal,” said Julia Ramsay with the PEI Division of CMHA who was in Tignish to see Mr Dib begin his run and would be assisting him during his West Prince leg. “There’s not a better time to really do something to support mental health.”
While fundraising for CMHA is important, for Mr Dib the biggest accomplishment he would like to see come from his run would be raising awareness about mental health.
“I’ve had a lot of people on social media platforms reach out to me privately saying thanks for talking about this, it’s helping me to talk about it,” said Mr Dib.
For more information on My Island Run go to www.myislandrun.com where people can find details on how to contribute, follow Mr Dib’s progress and how to join him when he runs across PEI. He also has a Facebook group set up under My Island Run for Mental Health.
