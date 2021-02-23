RCMP

Graphic file photo

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision in western PEI.

A 48-year-old man from West Prince was killed when his snowmobile collided with a truck on Route 148 in Howlan on Feb. 22.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of his injuries, said police in a news release. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.

Gaspe Road was closed to traffic for several hours while a RCMP traffic recontructionist completed their investigation.

The incident remains under investigation and the RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the West Prince detachment at (902) 853 - 9300.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.