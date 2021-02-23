RCMP are investigating a fatal snowmobile collision in western PEI.
A 48-year-old man from West Prince was killed when his snowmobile collided with a truck on Route 148 in Howlan on Feb. 22.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of his injuries, said police in a news release. The driver of the truck sustained only minor injuries.
Gaspe Road was closed to traffic for several hours while a RCMP traffic recontructionist completed their investigation.
The incident remains under investigation and the RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the West Prince detachment at (902) 853 - 9300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.