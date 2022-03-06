RCMP

Police are investigating after a man was struck by an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Tignish on Saturday night.

Approximately at 11:20 pm March 5, RCMP, Island EMS, Tignish Fire Department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Church Street.

A 27-year-old man from Tignish died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the ATV was not injured.

Police said in a news release the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the PEI Coroner’s office attended the scene. Both are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Police are asking is anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have information about the incident, is asked to contact the Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300.

