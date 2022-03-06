Man dies following collision with ATV in Tignish Mar 6, 2022 Mar 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Graphic File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Police are investigating after a man was struck by an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Tignish on Saturday night.Approximately at 11:20 pm March 5, RCMP, Island EMS, Tignish Fire Department and the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure responded to a report of an injured pedestrian on Church Street.A 27-year-old man from Tignish died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the ATV was not injured.Police said in a news release the cause of the collision remains under investigation. An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the PEI Coroner’s office attended the scene. Both are assisting with the ongoing investigation.An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.Police are asking is anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have information about the incident, is asked to contact the Prince District RCMP at 902-436-9300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags All-terrain Vehicle Collision Police Motor Vehicle District Rcmp Tignish Fire Department Constructionist Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition West Prince Graphic West Prince Graphic Mar 2, 2022 0 Signup for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Atlantic Post Calls e-edition Business Market Clients Eastern Graphic e-edition Welcome to the e-edition home of PEI’s award winning community newspaper. Island Deaths Receive Island death notifications daily by email. Island Farmer e-edition News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! West Prince Graphic e-edition You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Print Ads WE HAVE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES Win4all Hospice of Southern Kings Bulletin Latest News Man dies following collision with ATV in Tignish Dorothy Forsythe Mary "Lisa" Gibbs Phyllis Marion Field Boyd White Ringette development team on ice in Georgetown Harness Racing, Basketball and Rule Consistency Teenagers, a missing demographic in harness racing Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeadly perceptionsMount Herbert’s inconvenient truthA hand of support, hope for the vulnerableClosing the drug cave didn’t solve a thingDoctor urges equal ORT treatment accessNote From The Publisher:Stigma delays treatmentVictims’ family speak of “profound” loss following 2018 lobster boat collisionGeorgetown area loses community icon, John Walsh SeniorRevolving door of leadership Images Videos CommentedGreed for the almighty tourist dollar (1)Misdirected potshots solve nothing (1)Life and legacy of Doug Ferguson remembered (1)Through The Cracks (1)Souris woman convicted of public health violations (1)CPC shoots itself in the foot - again (1)
