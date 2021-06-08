A 24-year-old Prince County man is in police custody and charged with several offences after fleeing from RCMP.
Prince District RCMP responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman in front of the Tignish Cultural Centre on the afternoon of June 3, said police in a news release issued Tuesday morning.
Shortly afterwards, residents reported that a man matching the same description stole an SUV in Tignish.
Both Prince District RCMP and the RCMP Provincial Priority Unit located the vehicle on Route 2 in Springhill travelling east.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled. Police terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons, but found the vehicle in the ditch further down the highway near the East Prince Waste Management Facility. When police arrested the man, they observed signs of impairment by alcohol.
The man was charged with assault, choking, theft of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by police, impaired operation, operating over the legal limit, and failing to comply with a probation order.
The man was scheduled to appear in court on June 7.
