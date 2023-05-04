Malcolm Pitre has been collecting shot glasses for almost 30 years and has no intention of stopping any time soon.
“It’s like Christmas to me,” said the Christopher’s Cross resident. “If somebody brings me a shot glass, it’s like Christmas. It’s my hobby.”
The collection began in 1995, when Mr Pitre was living in British Columbia, getting ready to move to Alberta. Before he did, he decided to take a trip, and spent a month driving through the United States, visiting 31 states in total. With every state he visited, he would buy two shot glasses.
He would get a shot glass every now and again, but it’s only been within the last 10 years the collection has really started picking up. At this point, he estimates he has somewhere between 1,600 and 1,700 shot glasses.
With so many glasses, many of which were kept in boxes for years, Mr Pitre wife, Kelly, suggested building shelves to display them before he begins fishing oysters for the year.
Doing the work himself, Mr Pitre used some old laminate flooring, stripped it down, and used it for the shelving and backsplash. Concerned they might accidentally fall off, he placed rows of fishing line across them to make sure nothing like that might happen. The shelves are also lit by 300 feet of LED lights so each row can be lit up.
“There are so many different types,” said Mr Pitre. “There are shorter ones that are normal sized, then you have the taller ones that are about three and a half inches and they’re skinnier.
He recently began posting photos of his collection on social media, further increasing his collection. He said some days he’ll come home to find bags with a few shot glasses in them on the doorstep, or will find them in the mail box. When that happens, Mr Pitre will take a photo and share his thanks online.
Some of the glasses he bought himself, usually in thrift stores and places like the Salvation Army, Bibles for Missions, and occasionally Value Village. Others are gifts from family and friends who know of his collection and want to help add to it.
Along with different sizes, the glasses vary in appearance as well. Some have places on them, others have jokes, while others have pictures. There are some glasses Mr Pitre won’t collect.
“I don’t like anything raunchy, because some of them will have some bad stuff on it,” he said. “Basically, I like anything with a place, a country. I’ve got a lot from PEI, different bars, different businesses, people’s weddings, people born on this day.”
Every now and then, Mr Pitre will find a plain one amongst the lot. While not a fan of plain glasses, he doesn’t throw them away. Instead, he’ll find something unique and glue it on. Two examples so far include adding a Terry Fox loonie onto one, and a guitar pick from the Grand Ole Opry to another.
He does have few favourites.
“Kelly’s aunt was in Egypt, and she brought me one,” he said. “It’s made of metal and there’s little blue stones, and a few others.”
So far, 1,350 shot glasses are on the shelves, while the remaining few hundred are still wrapped away in boxes until Mr Pitre finishes fishing oysters in the fall and he can build more shelves. Along with Canada, the US, and Egypt, the collection includes shot glasses from the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Ireland, Japan, and more.
“I was going to make a theme, like all US states, all Canadian provinces, all other countries, but I just didn’t have time, so I just put them all up,” he said. “Some day, I may put them in a certain order.”
When asked how long he’ll continue collecting shot glasses, Mr Pitre said he’ll stop when he’s dead and gone.
Currently, the Guinness World Record for largest shot glass collection belongs to Brad Rogers of Las Vegas, who has a whopping 8,411.
“I have no intentions of trying to reach that,” said Mr Pitre. “If it happens, it happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.