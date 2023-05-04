Shot Glass Collection

Malcolm Pitre shows some of his favourite shot glasses out of his collection, one of which being a metal shot glass from Egypt. He began his collection in 1995, and has between 1,600 and 1,700 at this point, and the collection only keeps growing. Jillian Trainor photo

Malcolm Pitre has been collecting shot glasses for almost 30 years and has no intention of stopping any time soon.

“It’s like Christmas to me,” said the Christopher’s Cross resident. “If somebody brings me a shot glass, it’s like Christmas. It’s my hobby.”

Shot Glasses

About 300 feet of LED lights help to highlight the 1,350 shot glasses currently up on the shelves of Malcolm Pitre’s home. The glasses are from Canada, the US, Egypt, Ireland, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and more. Submitted photo

