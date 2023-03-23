The pros and cons of the community pantry were a topic of discussion at the monthly council meeting for the Town of Alberton.
“We opened the pantry on Dec. 21, and I added up most of the grocery receipts today,” said Donna Thomson, CAO for Alberton during the March 13 meeting. “We have spent $3,040 to keeping it stocked. When I say stocked, I’m not talking full, we only put out (enough) for a day or two for three or four people.”
Ms Thomson said on average, about $45 to $50 worth of food is put in the pantry at a time, though the cost may be a little higher some days depending on what’s put out.
The town has also joined a program called Second Harvest.
“This is an app that’s been championed by the province,” said Ms Thomson. “It aims to reduce the amount of unnecessary food waste from businesses like grocery stores that throw stuff out after the posted date if it doesn’t sell, and things like that. A lot of times, even though it’s reached the posted date, it’s still good.”
Donations are still coming in for the pantry as well, though not at the same rate as when it first opened. Ms Thomson also noted there isn’t anything at the moment in the upcoming budget for the community pantry.
“If we don’t have anything in the budget, how are we going to stock the community pantry since we’re the ones who started the project?” asked Councillor Mary Jean O’Brien. “We’re going to have to look at funding some of it.”
Councillor Brian Poirier noted it’s not the amount of money that’s concerning, it’s the amount of food being taken by some individuals each time they go to the pantry.
“They’re not taking one or two items, they’re taking bags full,” he said. “The same people are coming every second day, and no matter how much you put in there, two days later it’s empty.”
Councillor Chester Adams expressed his disappointment, saying it only takes two or three people to spoil it for everyone.
Ms Thomson also mentioned how one person went in and took some items, then came back with a garbage bag and took more.
“It’s very discouraging for us when someone takes it all,” she said. “They come every day and clean it out. We know who it is that’s doing it.”
Council also discussed whether the hours for the community pantry will have to be changed again. Originally, it was open to everyone 24/7. Last month, that changed to 12 hours a day, 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Friday and 8 am to 6 pm Saturday and Sunday.
During February’s council meeting, Ms Thomson, had mentioned how twice in a short time period there was video surveillance of a moving truck showing up in the parking lot next to the pantry, prompting concerns someone might have been casing the pantry with the intention of stealing the two fridges inside.
Now, the pantry will likely be available when the Alberton Town Hall is open, Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.
“Which is unfortunate because it’s there to be anonymous so people feel they can use it,” said Coun O’Brien. “But obviously we’ve proven that can’t happen. It could still be put out to people that it’s confidential.”
Coun O’Brien also suggested potentially having the pantry open one day a week, with a similar set up to the West Prince Caring Cupboard.
“To do that, we would have to probably work around the Caring Cupboard,” said Deputy Mayor Blair Duggan. “They’re only open one day a week (in Alberton). I don’t think we want to interfere with programs that are already going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.