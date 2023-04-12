The common room area of the Maplewood Manor was decorated to look like the deck of a cruise ship as staff took the residents on a two week cruise themed adventure without ever leaving the Alberton facility. Staff made everything from potholes with painted scenery, palm trees, a Tiki Bar and even a pier. To top off the look, some staff dressed up as cruise ship crew members, with Recreation Assistant Ricco Stubby (right) as the captain while fellow Recreation Assistant Cyndi Rix (left) and Recreation Manager Pam Corrigan were the first and second mate respectively. Melissa Heald photo
Maplewood manor resident Rita Perry, 102 years-old, boarding the cruise ship and showing off her boarding pass with Recreation Assistant and ‘captain’ of the ship Ricco Stubby (centre) along with Recreation Assistant and ‘first mate’ Cyndi Rix and Recreation Manager and ‘second mate’ Pam Corrigan. Submitted photo
The residents of Maplewood Manor got to enjoy a cruise without ever leaving the Alberton facility, with staff transforming the manor’s common room into the deck of a ship.
The manor’s recreation manager, Pam Corrigan, previously worked at the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home in O’Leary, where she did a similar cruise ship concept twice before.
“So I said when I came here I was going to do a cruise ship here,” she said.
When the manor received funding that had to be used towards art programming and musical entertainment, Ms Corrigan thought there was no better way to use that funding than on a cruise ship themed adventure.
However, the cruise ship idea was going to be a big undertaking.
“The first thing we had to do was meet with my department to make sure my staff were a go with the event and how much time they could dedicate towards it because it caused them to work a lot of extra shifts,” said Ms Corrigan. “Gratefully, they all said they would come on board to do that.”
The next step was taking the idea to all the other departments within the manor, from nursing to kitchen to house cleaning.
“It takes a whole building to run this,” said Ms Corrigan. “Everyone had to be on board and everyone was over the top with this. Everybody was all for it.”
Registered nurse Jessica Beatty said she thought the cruise ship was a great idea.
“It got people out doing stuff together,” she said. “It just gave everybody something to look forward to and a change of scenery but while still being in the same building.”
From March 13 - 24, residents of Maplewood Manor were treated to a ‘cruise’ by staff. The first day, residents had to ‘board’ the ship, even receiving boarding passes on lanyards.
Over the two week cruise, residents were treated to mock cocktails on the deck, excursions to places like Florida, Cuba, St Thomas and the Bahamas, music entertainment and more. There were activities like bingo, art, shuffle board, walks on the pier, a casino night and even a captain’s supper.
Ms Corrigan said both her and Recreation Assistant Cyndi Rix are very creative individuals, which helped with decorating the common room to look like the deck of a cruise ship.
To do that, the process included hanging a photo backdrop of a cruise ship, but also staff made everything from portholes with painted scenery, palm trees, a Tiki Bar and even a pier. Other extra touches included making towel animals to be placed on the residents’ beds, something that happens on real cruises. And to top off the look, some staff dressed up as cruise ship crew members, with Recreation Assistant Ricco Stubby as the captain while Ms Rix and Ms Corrigan were the first and second mate respectively.
Mr Stubby is from the Bahamas and was able to get his mother to send photos from the Caribbean nation to use in a slide show presentation for the residents on the day of that ‘excursion’.
“For the other excursions that we did, we used live videos from Google and YouTube as well as pictures some us staff had,” said Ms Corrigan.
Ms Corrigan said all infectious disease control measures were always maintained.
“It was well planned out and there was no hiccups,” she said.
Ms Beatty said the residents loved the cruise ship because it gave them something to look forward to every day.
“They would talk about where they were going, that they were at the sea today or going to a certain destination today,” she said. “It was a highlight for them every day.”
Ms Corrigan said manor residents and staff have lost out on a lot in the last two and half years due COVID.
“This isn’t just a facility, this is just like a home for everybody,” she said. “The staff are not just a staff person, they are so connected to the resident. It’s such a caring facility.”
Ms Corrigan said the residents enjoyed the two week cruise so much, it was decided to leave the decor from the cruise up for another week, what they are calling ‘a cruise after party’.
“The residents are still talking about it,” said Ms Beatty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.