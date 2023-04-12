Maplewood

The common room area of the Maplewood Manor was decorated to look like the deck of a cruise ship as staff took the residents on a two week cruise themed adventure without ever leaving the Alberton facility. Staff made everything from potholes with painted scenery, palm trees, a Tiki Bar and even a pier. To top off the look, some staff dressed up as cruise ship crew members, with Recreation Assistant Ricco Stubby (right) as the captain while fellow Recreation Assistant Cyndi Rix (left) and Recreation Manager Pam Corrigan were the first and second mate respectively. Melissa Heald photo

The residents of Maplewood Manor got to enjoy a cruise without ever leaving the Alberton facility, with staff transforming the manor’s common room into the deck of a ship.

The manor’s recreation manager, Pam Corrigan, previously worked at the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home in O’Leary, where she did a similar cruise ship concept twice before.

Perry

Maplewood manor resident Rita Perry, 102 years-old, boarding the cruise ship and showing off her boarding pass with Recreation Assistant and ‘captain’ of the ship Ricco Stubby (centre) along with Recreation Assistant and ‘first mate’ Cyndi Rix and Recreation Manager and ‘second mate’ Pam Corrigan. Submitted photo

